Look Inside This Luxury $20 Million Dollar Home in Houston, Texas
Living in a $20 million dollar home in Houston, Texas is not something that I ever plan on doing, mostly because my finances could not handle a mortgage payment for a home that expensive. This incredible home currently for sale in Houston has $20 million as the current asking price but as you will see below there is a reason that the seller can put that large of an asking price on a home like this, because it’s amazing.
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
Hwy. 146 construction expected to finish in fall 2023
Construction is underway on multiple parts of the Hwy. 146 project, which is expected to finish in the fall of 2023.(Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation, city of Seabrook) Construction on Hwy. 146 continues, with the contractor expecting construction to finish this fall, said Danny Perez, public information officer for the...
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
papercitymag.com
Downtown Houston to be Forever Changed by New Hines District — These Connected Towers Aren’t a Marketing Gimmick But a Real Sea Shift
Texas Tower is helping to shape Hines' new downtown Houston district. Walking from Texas Tower to the Brava high-rise takes less than five minutes, but the quick stroll between the 47-story next generation office building and the 46-story apartment tower shaped like a sailboat still provides a good look at just how rapidly this section of downtown Houston is changing. For one thing, there are a lot more people around.
fox26houston.com
Houston real estate experts say now is a great time for first-time home buyers to find their dream home
HOUSTON - No doubt mortgage rates have increased substantially, but some experts believe that can be huge advantage for first-time home buyers. "When you're paying rent somewhere, you're paying a 100% interest rate, so what's a six percent interest rate," said Tricia Turner CEO of Tricia Turner Properties Group. "When you're paying rent, you're paying someone else's mortgage. How do you build wealth like that?"
The most unique roadside attractions from Houston to San Antonio
The 3-hour drive along I-10 is loaded with quirky, cool and delicious detours.
Texas shop ranked among the best plant stores in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a new year and if you’re wanting to redecorate and add something new to your home, you can never go wrong with green, specifically houseplants to truly spruce up your space. So, where are the best spots to look for new houseplants? Recently,...
Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opens new store at Baybrook Mall
Chicago-based retailer Akira opened a new store with a variety of clothes available at Baybrook Mall. (Courtesy Pexels) Chicago-based clothing retailer Akira opened a location at 500 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, on Nov. 18, according to customer service specialist Anija W. The retailer offers a variety of clothing for sale, including shoes, jackets, dresses, accessories and more. The brand has stores in various states, including Illinois, Maryland, Texas and more. 281-205-4090. www.shopakira.com.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
11 things you must do at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
The urban oasis has something for everyone.
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
'It’s huge here' | Crawfish season officially underway in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — Crawfish lovers, get your peelers ready! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston. Several spots have already started cooking up your favorite crustacean. “It’s refreshing when you come to Houston and you find some crawfish that’s actually pretty good," crawfish lover Britni Jordan said.
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: January 16 to 22, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, January 16 to Sunday, January 22, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
KHOU
Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe
NEW ORLEANS — Friendswood model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel won the 71st Miss Universe competition Saturday night in New Orleans. Gabriel beat out 83 other women during the competition. The 28-year-old made history back in October when she became the first Filipina to win Miss USA. She was also the first Filipina to win Miss Texas.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood
Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
