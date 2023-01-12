Here Are our Editors' Absolute Favorite Sheet Sets—From $15 to $598

In a perfect world, we spend a third of our lives sleeping . And even when we’re suffering from insomnia, we’re often lying in our beds, scrolling away through social media. That’s why it’s no exaggeration to say that your bedsheets are an item you should take great care with when purchasing—it can (quite literally) make or break a good night’s rest. So, since no two sleepers are alike, we called on our editors to see which sheet sets they’re loving—from flax linen sheets that hit each of this year’s design trends to cooling and organic options for sweaty sleepers and those with sensitive skin . But before we get into the nitty-gritty, here are some things to look out for when shopping for these bedding staples below.

The Best Fabrics for Sheets

THE BEST SHEETS OF 2023 AT A GLANCE

Scroll down for in-depth reviews of each.

Our Editors’ Favorite Sheets of 2023

Brooklinen

Value : 18/20

Comfort : 20/20

Materials : 18/20

Durability : 18/20

Aesthetics : 20/20

TOTAL : 94/100

After seeing this TikTok influencer’s dreamy bed setup , we knew we had to give Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle a try. Not only do these European flax linen sheets feature a light and airy weave—so it’ll give the relaxed yet refined bedding look that’s trending right now—but the stonewashed finish is breathable and plush to the touch (and OEKO-TEX-certified , no less).

Take it from the 94 points it scored in a PureWow100 review , where former editor Brianna Lapolla writes, “[While] I love the slightly undone look of linen sheets, I [also wanted] the crisp, soft feel of cotton. I was slightly apprehensive about trying something different, but Brooklinen’s [linen] sheets are so soft, and not the least bit scratchy (which is what I was picturing). They give my room a bit more of a carefree, California vibe—I feel more relaxed just looking at them.” Plus, not only is the set machine washable, but you can save 25 percent by purchasing a Hardcore Bundle, which includes a linen core set , two pillowcases , and a lightweight duvet cover .

Amazon

Value : 20/20

Comfort : 18/20

Materials : 17/20

Durability : 20/20

Aesthetics : 19/20

TOTAL : 94/100

In another PureWow100 review , Executive Editor Candace Davison writes: “Sure, [ TikTokers ] were raving about Mellanni Fine Linens’s $35 sheet set , but just because something’s buzzy doesn’t mean it’s worth your money , my inner curmudgeon proclaimed.” However, after seeing the sheets’ 4.5 out of 5-star rating (with over 239,000 5-star reviews), Davison decided to see what all of the hype was about.

“As soon as I pulled the sheets out, I was surprised by their softness. Most sheet sets under $50 have a certain... starchiness right out of the package (unless they’re jersey); these were borderline velvety,” she admits. “Woven out of double-brushed microfiber (which is a fancy way of saying the polyester fibers that have been smoothed on both sides) the threads on the Mellanni sheets are actually so tightly woven together that stains can’t seep in easily, making them durable, too. And the fabric is pretty wrinkle-resistant—even if you’re guilty of leaving them in the dryer for a while before swapping out your bedding, as I am…”

Amazon

Value : 18/20

Comfort : 20/20

Materials : 20/20

Durability : 20/20

Aesthetics : 18/20

TOTAL : 96/100

“These sheets are so absurdly soft that I feel the need to comment on them every other night,” says Davison. And apparently, she’s not the only one raving: The bamboo-derived set has amassed over 4,800 ratings (with over 3,600 positive reviews) and hundreds of TikTok influencers have posted videos saying, “these are the softest sheets ever.” Presumably, this has something to do with its premium bamboo-viscose fabric, which offers a silky, sateen feel and lustrous twill weave. And aside from the fabric being ultra-smooth on the skin, it also contains naturally thermal regulating properties—allowing heat to dissipate—and keeping it chill to the touch all night long. “They've held up well over the past year (no pilling!), and they're breathable enough that you don't wake up in a puddle of sweat, even in the middle of summer,” Davison adds.

Snowe Home

Value : 18/20

Comfort : 20/20

Materials : 19/20

Durability : 20/20

Aesthetics : 20/20

TOTAL : 97/100

“Yes, these sheets are incredibly expensive, but they turn my bed into a cozy haven,” says fashion editor Abby Hepworth in a PureWow 100 review . “They’re ridiculously soft, help me stay cool in the summer and make me feel like I’m sleeping at a luxury resort (instead of my tiny NYC apartment). I was initially worried about my two kitties tearing them apart, but other than a few punctures, they’ve actually held up really well.” It’s worth mentioning, however, that Hepworth docked a few points for value, because of the cost. “To be honest, I love my [ Mellanni sheet set ] from Amazon just as much. While I highly recommend these, I’d say only get them if you truly have the cash to spare or if you’re filling out your wedding registry,” she adds.

The Citizenry

Value : 14/20

Comfort : 18/20

Materials : 19/20

Durability : 19/20

Aesthetics : 19/20

TOTAL : 89/100

Yet another TikTok viral sheets set people are loving right now? This stonewashed linen number from The Citizenry . In another PureWow100 review , Davison writes: “Most sheets start getting pilly and ragged after nonstop washing, but these sheets do the opposite: Like a great pair of jeans, they get better with wear. Admittedly, when I first unboxed them, I was unsure—the French flax felt almost like burlap. It was stiffer than I’d anticipated (especially since I’d been sleeping on either bamboo or brushed microfiber sheets, which have a silky feel). But, with each wash, they softened, becoming cozier and cozier. (It’s worth noting these are machine washable: Just use the gentle cycle and dry on low heat.)”

Plus, Davison also mentions: “While many linen sheets have a tighter weave—about 175 to 190 grams per square meter—these clock in at 160, which makes them lightweight and pretty breathable, so you get good airflow throughout the night.”

frette

Value : 16/20

Comfort : 17/20

Materials : 17/20

Durability : 19/20

Aesthetics : 20/20

TOTAL : 89/100

This editor is obsessed with Frette’s percale sheets for two reasons: A) they keep me cool all night long, and B) the set makes me feel like I’m crawling into a neatly made bed at the Four Seasons . For those who don’t know, the Italian label has become synonymous with the high-end hotel industry—and this 100 percent cotton set lives up to its reputation. Not only does the crisp, percale construction offer maximum breathability—which goes a long way during sweltering summers—but it includes a sophisticated, open hemstitched design that makes my bed look like it’s straight out of Architectural Digest.

The fabric is lightweight yet durable, and after a few months of use, it still comes out of the wash looking brand new. My only warning, however, is that this set is ultra-lightweight (as opposed to super soft or adaptive). If you’re looking for a substantial version, I’d recommend going with the brand’s best-selling Doppio Ajour Sheet Set instead (which features a thicker cotton sateen weave).

Casper

Value : 18/20

Comfort : 18/20

Materials : 19/20

Durability : 20/20

Aesthetics : 18/20

TOTAL : 93/100

Speaking of an ultra-soft feel: Casper recently released a SuperSoft brushed cotton set, which our tester called, “as snuggly as flannel, and as breathable as bamboo.” The 100 percent organic cotton material is brushed—making it equal parts plush and lightweight—and its satin weave offers extra breathability for anyone who sleeps hot . Plus, per the manufacturer , the sheets are 35 percent longer and 45 percent stronger than regular cottons—which means it’ll get softer with every wash. And of course, as with all Casper products , the company will take back the sheets after a 30-day trial period, and give you a full refund, if you find the set to be too heavy (or vice versa),

Cozy Earth

Value : 17/20

Comfort : 18/20

Materials : 20/20

Durability : 19/20

Aesthetics : 17/20

TOTAL : 91/100

"There's a reason that Oprah is obsessed with these [sheets]—they're amazing,” says commerce director Nicole Briese in a review . Indeed, these Cozy Earth sheets have been described as the “softest EVER” by Oprah herself. They feature a bamboo-derived fabric blend (that also happens to be hypoallergenic) and temperature-regulating technology for an airy, breathable feel. “The second I feel them against my skin, I feel a quick little shudder of coolness,” says Briese. “In fact, I worried that they might make me too cold at night at first, but that hasn't been the case—they're just right. They [even] fit my extra-deep mattress, too!”

Parachute

Value : 16/20

Comfort : 20/20

Materials : 18/20

Durability : 18/20

Aesthetics : 20/20

TOTAL : 92/100

Looking to give your bedroom a Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl upgrade? Parachute's Sateen Sheets are just the (luxurious) ticket. In a comparison of Brooklinen vs. Parachute bedding , this editor says Parachute is the “obvious winner” for its luxurious, velvety weave. I loved how long-staple, certified-Egyptian cotton offered a polished finish, and unlike other sateen sheets, included a four-over-one-under weave—which lends a subtle luster that will gently diminish with washing. Its finish is glossy without looking cheap, and the color (available in white, sand, light grey, blush and cream) holds up in the wash, without pilling, as it intentionally fades to a more muted sheen.

Allswell

Value : 20/20

Comfort : 17/20

Materials : 19/20

Durability : 18/20

Aesthetics : 18/20

TOTAL : 92/100

Sweaty sleepers ; this one goes out to you. In a review of the best cooling sheets , Editor-in-Chief Jillian Quint compares sleeping on this set to “sliding into a wine sleeve straight from the freezer.” Its organic percale fabric is dipped in a special garment wash process for extra softness/breathability—and its durable, 300-thread count construction ensures it’ll hold up in the wash (on cold). “These are actually my go-to summer sheets because they're so light and moisture-wicking (a little too light for winters in my drafty bedroom),” Quint adds. “I love how crisp they feel, especially in an air-conditioned room.” The set also comes with a flex fitted sheet—which is designed to stay in place with unique two-way stretch—so you won’t have to worry about it rumpling on especially sticky nights.

Coyuchi

Value : 14/20

Comfort : 16/20

Materials : 20/20

Durability : 18/20

Aesthetics : 19/20

TOTAL : 87/100

Woven from organically grown French flax with water-saving techniques, this linen pick from Coyuchi is the most sustainable choice on this list. Its classic chambray weave is made from 100 percent GOTS-certified yarns, meaning it’s carefully manufactured to be just as kind to your skin as it is to the planet. However, after testing this organic percale set —which is one of the only undyed options on the market—freelancer Emma Singer found that, “though not the softest to the touch, they are pleasantly crisp and do indeed provide a comfy and cool night’s sleep for folks who run warm.”

Amazon

Value : 17/20

Comfort : 16/20

Materials : 20/20

Durability : 20/20

Aesthetics : 14/20

TOTAL : 87/100

Here, a self-cleaning, hypoallergenic sheet set that prioritizes skincare over anything else. “[Silvon’s sheets] clean themselves for up to 14 days, [where the set] is woven with pretty silver-coated fibers, [making] it naturally antibacterial since silver attracts, kills and prevents bacteria from forming,” explains Lapolla in a review . Meaning: This set has been clinically proven to treat/help prevent breakouts with a special infusion of silver (according to the manufacturer). “The super-soft Supima cotton is extra breathable, making it even easier for your pores to stay clog-free, [and I] immediately loved them for their cool, soft feel. By night two, [I] noticed that the sheets still felt fresh out of the washer. By nights five and ten? Same thing,” Lapolla adds. And while she didn’t notice a significant change in her skin, Lapolla says, “[I] slept sounder than normal knowing [I wasn’t] weren't surrounded by grimey bacteria.”

Reviewers’ Favorite Sheets of 2023

Amazon

While we’re on the topic of beauty, this silk sheet set is the secret weapon to waking up with clear skin and shiny, frizz-free hair. Aside from its dreamy feel—which is constructed from 100 percent, 6A-grade mulberry silk—the set has a 22-point score on the momme scale , where it was intentionally crafted with durability and breathability in mind. One reviewer says, “[the sheets are] great for my skin and helped to decrease falling hair,” while another writes: “I have been using these sheets for several years, and they are incredible. I love the washable silk feature, and they hold up extraordinarily well.” Sure, it’s pricey, but what’s beauty without a little (financial) pain?

Eucalypso Home

As we mentioned above, Eucalyptus sheets are made of a blend of lyocell fibers derived from eucalyptus wood—so on top of being sustainable and hypoallergenic, these best-selling sheets are also known for its incredibly moisture-wicking properties.

Take it from one reviewer who raves, “We prefer a cooler sleep and smoother feel compared to the cotton sheets we had before—and [this set] is absolutely worth the money if you want a cooler, softer sleep. They feel wonderful on the skin and even though they seem thinner (in a good way) than cotton sheets, they feel just as durable. I also liked how the fitted sheet had the extra white elastic band on the corners to make it stay secure on the bed.” However, they also warn: “If you care about wrinkling, yes, they do wrinkle a bit, but not enough where I would say it's a deal breaker.”

Amazon

Picture your favorite, softest T-shirt. Now, imagine sleeping in an oversized version of that. That’s exactly what you’ll get with this sheet set , which is made with 100 percent cotton that’s been woven with pre-dyed yarn to create a soft jersey material that is as cozy as it is comforting. It comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase (and two pillowcases for full to California king beds), and it’ll cost you less than most high-quality tees.

Amazon

This 100 percent cotton sheet set has it all: a silky sateen weave, hypoallergenic properties and a vintage-inspired French floral printed pattern that will make a statement in your bedroom. “[My] guest room has a slight French country vibe so this [set] is perfect,” writes one reviewer. “It washed well on a gentle cycle, cool water and low heat dryer. I removed it from dryer—and while there was a fair amount of wrinkling—it was in a good way [it added to the vintage feel].”

Amazon

This brushed microfiber sheet set will keep your bed looking effortlessly clean and tidy, since it’s not as likely to wrinkle as other materials, allowing for that “I always make my bed” look. The sheets are soft and shrink-resistant, and are available in solid colors, which means they'll be easy to match to any bedroom.

Amazon

Wrap yourself in these 100 percent cotton flannel sheets , which will keep you nice and toasty in the cozier months. Like a good flannel shirt, they’re fuzzy and warm, making everything you want on a cold night (or year-round if you’re one of those people who are always cold). The set also comes with extra deep pockets, so you can sleep easy knowing that everything will stay in place.

Amazon

There’s no rule that your bedsheets have to only be a neutral or a solid color. Turn your bed into the bright spot of your room with this set that’s just as colorful as it is cooling. With a variety of 42 solid colors to choose from, this six-piece collection comes with a flat and fitted sheet and four pillowcases—all of which are fade- and pill-resistant so that your bedroom can stay cheery for years to come.

Amazon

Finally, a crochet-embellished set that features a cottagecore-style texture along the edges of its included pillowcases and flat sheet to make it extra unique—especially since it’s comprised of microfiber, which is typically a more basic fabric.

