Although the value of bitcoin (BTC) is up 23% in every week, institutional buyers are “simply watching” for now, discovered the blockchain analytics agency CryptoQuant. After two months of its value hovering round $16,000-$17,000, bitcoin is seeing inexperienced fields once more. It went up 2% over the previous 24 hours and greater than 23% over the previous 7 days, at the moment buying and selling at $21,188 (at 9:20 UTC). General, it has appreciated by 26% over the previous month.

