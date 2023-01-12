Read full article on original website
Related
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Why is Texan barbecue so expensive?
I've written about my love for Texan barbecue many times. From my first ever taste of Texan barbecue at a Bill Millers to lining up for five hours to eat at Franklins in Texas. It has never been the cheapest food option, but is it just me, or has the price increased considerably over the last few years?
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train
I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why
Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the […]
Do You Agree with this list of 4 ‘Supposed’ Texas BBQ Styles?
Recently, TastingTable.com tried to explain the 4 different styles of Texas BBQ, but I'm calling BS. Being a born and bred Texan I'm genetically predisposed to love barbecue of all types, I'm looking at YOU Korean barbecue. I'm going to assume most people reading this are Texans as well, so...
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
The Sands of Time
Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?
Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
The top 25 Texas counties to live in, according to Niche
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas is one of the largest states in the U.S. with 254 counties, so it can be challenging to decide where in the state to live. We have compiled a list of the top 25 best counties to live in Texas using rankings from Niche to help. Niche ranks counties by various […]
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Horn In Texas?
My neighbor has a car horn that plays the first few bars of "Dixie". He likes to honk it a lot. I guess the first few times I heard it I was mildly amused. Then, it became somewhat annoying. My neighbor's horn started me thinking. As complicated as state laws...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
Is It Illegal To Throw Trash In Another Person’s Trash Dumpster In Texas?
Sure enough, someone has DUMPED a bunch of stuff in my dumpster before. No biggie, I mean I figured trash is trash and if you want to use it go ahead and dump some stuff. But, what if you are not COOL with it? Or what if you have been using someone's else dumpster without permission? The question comes up, Is it illegal to dump your trash is someone else's dumpster?
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
How To Create A Real Texas Cowboy Outfit With Real Texas Stuff
Everything you need to complete your cool, Texas cowboy look and lifestyle can be purchased from Texas based companies. I love shopping local and when I can't buy direct from an El Paso based company, I still try and keep things Texan. Here are some Texas companies that can help...
106.3 The Buzz
Wichita Falls, TX
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1