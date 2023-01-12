ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!

It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Why is Texan barbecue so expensive?

I've written about my love for Texan barbecue many times. From my first ever taste of Texan barbecue at a Bill Millers to lining up for five hours to eat at Franklins in Texas. It has never been the cheapest food option, but is it just me, or has the price increased considerably over the last few years?
The Sands of Time

Easter Cemetery - a remnant of early Texas history - right in the middle of a busy shopping parking lot. In 1841, a contract changed Texas forever. A group of American and English investors, headed by William Smalling Peters, signed the first of four empresario land grant contracts to bring settlers to this rugged land.
How Deep is Lake Tawakoni in Texas?

Texas is home to a LOT of beautiful places. Within the state are lakes, rivers, and coastal regions that are home to native wildlife. Further, these are some of the best recreational areas around. Today, we are going to take a look at a specific lake in Texas. Also, we’ll learn all we can about it, including the wildlife, size, and unique elements of the lake. Let’s discover how deep Lake Tawakoni in Texas is, plus a lot more! Let’s get started.
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem

Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Horn In Texas?

My neighbor has a car horn that plays the first few bars of "Dixie". He likes to honk it a lot. I guess the first few times I heard it I was mildly amused. Then, it became somewhat annoying. My neighbor's horn started me thinking. As complicated as state laws...
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?

Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
