Waldron, AR

residentnewsnetwork.com

Obituary – Katherine (Doyel) Hope (1941-2023)

Katherine (Doyle) Hope, 81, passed from this life on January 14, 2023. Visitation: Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Square...
WALDRON, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Lady Bulldogs Cruise Past Goblins

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs added another 5A West Conference win with a 89-32 win. Tuesday night the Lady Bulldogs beat the Van Buren 60-28. The Harrison Lady Goblins took the nearly 3 hour trip to the legendary H.B. Stewart Arena and did not fair much better. In the first period...
GREENWOOD, AR
5newsonline.com

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
FORT SMITH, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

SR Lady Tigers Overcome Early JC Westside Surge

Superman has kryptonite. Green Lantern has the color yellow. Ironman has, well, low batteries. The point is, even the mightiest heroes have weaknesses. The Mansfield Lady Tigers have been a dominant force on the hardwoods only losing two games leading up to their Friday nights Homecoming game. In their two losses though, physicality was a defining weakness in the Lady Tigers downfalls. It didn’t take long to see that the Lady Tigers Homecoming opponents, JC Westside, definitely did their homework and were prepared to use the big guns to take down the mighty Mansfield Lady Tigers.
MANSFIELD, AR
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
KRMG

Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

