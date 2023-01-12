Read full article on original website
Another Fort Smith Restaurant Vanished, What Happens Next?
The restaurant scene in Fort Smith is constantly changing, which is both good and bad. Because you find places that you truly enjoy frequenting only to have them close. Bob & Wanda's Wagon Wheel Cafe has been a Towson Avenue institution for over a decade. But the restaurant fell on hard times and the original owners let it go.
Obituary – Katherine (Doyel) Hope (1941-2023)
Katherine (Doyle) Hope, 81, passed from this life on January 14, 2023. Visitation: Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Square...
Lady Bulldogs Cruise Past Goblins
The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs added another 5A West Conference win with a 89-32 win. Tuesday night the Lady Bulldogs beat the Van Buren 60-28. The Harrison Lady Goblins took the nearly 3 hour trip to the legendary H.B. Stewart Arena and did not fair much better. In the first period...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
SR Lady Tigers Overcome Early JC Westside Surge
Superman has kryptonite. Green Lantern has the color yellow. Ironman has, well, low batteries. The point is, even the mightiest heroes have weaknesses. The Mansfield Lady Tigers have been a dominant force on the hardwoods only losing two games leading up to their Friday nights Homecoming game. In their two losses though, physicality was a defining weakness in the Lady Tigers downfalls. It didn’t take long to see that the Lady Tigers Homecoming opponents, JC Westside, definitely did their homework and were prepared to use the big guns to take down the mighty Mansfield Lady Tigers.
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
Head-on crash kills man in Leflore County
LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a head-on crash in LeFlore County killed a man and left a woman critically injured on Tuesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said (OHP) said around 6:50 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado driven by 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk, from Keota, turned westbound in an eastbound lane on U.S. Highway 271, just west of Spiro. The Chevrolet hit a Kia K5 head on.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on Illinois interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois, where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
