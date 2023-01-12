Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Warnings and citations remain in question as squeegee enforcement is underway
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enforcement of the city’s squeegee ban appears to be off to a slow start as kids are routinely spotted at intersections in the enforcement zones. On Jan. 10, 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative took effect, banning the activity at six intersections that had some of the most issues with motorists. However, a week after the implementation, there are squeegee kids who have continued to flout the law and stand on the corners.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
foxbaltimore.com
1 injured in Dundalk shooting, police confirm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was injured in a Baltimore County shooting Monday, according to police. At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Shipping Place in Dundalk. One victim was located with gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police say they don't know...
foxbaltimore.com
Harford County house fire under investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A house fire in Harford County is under investigation, according to fire officials. January 13, 2023, just before 6:15 p.m., firefighters received information of a house fire in the 1000 block of Elbow Court in Aberdeen. It took 50 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department three...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found in East Baltimore declared dead on scene
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the rear of North Wolfe Street. Police say the man was located with signs of trauma to the body. He...
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued in Baltimore County house fire, taken to hospital
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — One person was rescued in a Baltimore County house fire on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. Officials tweeted that this morning, crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for reports of a dwelling fire. Crews noticed fire showing...
foxbaltimore.com
Driver strikes utility pole, dies in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was left with fatal injuries following a crash in Anne Arundel County. According to police, Monday at about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to southbound Crain Highway at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton for a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed a 2015 Honda...
foxbaltimore.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Baltimore grandmother at East Baltimore church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 69-year-old Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church in November 2021, the City State's Attorney's Office confirmed. Smith, 62, received a sentence of Life suspending all but 50 years, followed by five years of probation. Police identified Smith in...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County restaurant week with Miss Shirley's
It's time to get your taste on this Baltimore County restaurant week. Miss Shirley's Corporate Executive Chef Zuri Coles joins us live in studio with a look at what's on their menu from the lighter options to the upgraded classics.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
foxbaltimore.com
In quarter one, 30% of Baltimore County high schoolers earn D or worse in math or english
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Schools is slipping to alarmingly low levels in student performance. During the first quarter of this school year, nearly a third of all high school students in Baltimore County earned a D or lower in Math or English. Ryan Coleman, president of...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's MLK Day parade marches on despite initial cancellation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Baltimore Monday for the traditionally MLK parade. The parade was initially cancelled by the Baltimore Office of Promotions & the Arts, who organizes the event, sparking controversy and even prompting the Mayor to call on its CEO to step down.
foxbaltimore.com
50-year-old man shot overnight in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Park Avenue when they were flagged down by the 50-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
foxbaltimore.com
Community activist speaks out on juvenile justice reform law
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community activist Kenji Scott makes his opinion known on the current juvenile justice reform law; “we’re not talking about kids breaking windows or stealing bikes; we’re talking about young people that are committing capital murder. We’re talking about young people who are committing rape.”
foxbaltimore.com
Ride for men's health
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Join the Baltimore Distinguished Gentlemen's ride to benefit men's health. Dozens of vintage and classic motorcycle enthusiasts will participate this Saturday. Event Coordinator Christopher Schafer shares more.
foxbaltimore.com
Let's Thrive Baltimore holds prayer walk in honor of 2022 shooting victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Let's Thrive Baltimore held a prayer walk in the Harlem Park neighborhood of west Baltimore to honor the victims of gun violence in Baltimore City. The group prayed and then read the names of the people who were killed by gunfire this past year. The group...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in early morning West Baltimore shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. day
Police are investigating after a man was shot in West Baltimore, early on Martin Luther King Jr. day. At approximately 6:54AM, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Francis Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman found dead from trauma in Prince George's County; police search for suspect
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A woman is dead after a homicide in Prince George's County late Saturday evening, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. At around 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in Laurel for a welfare check. Officers...
