BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enforcement of the city’s squeegee ban appears to be off to a slow start as kids are routinely spotted at intersections in the enforcement zones. On Jan. 10, 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative took effect, banning the activity at six intersections that had some of the most issues with motorists. However, a week after the implementation, there are squeegee kids who have continued to flout the law and stand on the corners.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO