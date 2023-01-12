ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Warnings and citations remain in question as squeegee enforcement is underway

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enforcement of the city’s squeegee ban appears to be off to a slow start as kids are routinely spotted at intersections in the enforcement zones. On Jan. 10, 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative took effect, banning the activity at six intersections that had some of the most issues with motorists. However, a week after the implementation, there are squeegee kids who have continued to flout the law and stand on the corners.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 injured in Dundalk shooting, police confirm

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was injured in a Baltimore County shooting Monday, according to police. At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting near Shipping Place in Dundalk. One victim was located with gunshot wounds. Monday evening, police say they don't know...
DUNDALK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harford County house fire under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A house fire in Harford County is under investigation, according to fire officials. January 13, 2023, just before 6:15 p.m., firefighters received information of a house fire in the 1000 block of Elbow Court in Aberdeen. It took 50 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department three...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found in East Baltimore declared dead on scene

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded after receiving reports of an unresponsive man in the rear of North Wolfe Street. Police say the man was located with signs of trauma to the body. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's MLK Day parade marches on despite initial cancellation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hundreds of people lined Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Baltimore Monday for the traditionally MLK parade. The parade was initially cancelled by the Baltimore Office of Promotions & the Arts, who organizes the event, sparking controversy and even prompting the Mayor to call on its CEO to step down.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

50-year-old man shot overnight in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man was shot overnight in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling the 1000 block of Park Avenue when they were flagged down by the 50-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Community activist speaks out on juvenile justice reform law

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Community activist Kenji Scott makes his opinion known on the current juvenile justice reform law; “we’re not talking about kids breaking windows or stealing bikes; we’re talking about young people that are committing capital murder. We’re talking about young people who are committing rape.”
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ride for men's health

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Join the Baltimore Distinguished Gentlemen's ride to benefit men's health. Dozens of vintage and classic motorcycle enthusiasts will participate this Saturday. Event Coordinator Christopher Schafer shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD

