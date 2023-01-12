he stated, a few years ago, that he was starting to forget lines, etc. so he's retiring, before he looks foolish....his friends and family aren't worried...🤷🏻♀️
leave him alone. Let Him Live his life the way he wants to maybe he's tired of being out in public and being talked about and gossiped about. it's none of our business how he lives his life. your life must be awful boring if you got to live through somebody. bunch of Gossip Queens all of you.
he doesn't owe anybody anything if he wants to live like a recluse that's his right and he can afford to do whatever he wants leave the man alone you people just cannot handle it when people do not want to be bothered..
Related
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Jack Nicholson's 'Memory Issues' Prompted Him To Become A Recluse, Claims Source: 'His Socializing Days Are Long Gone'
'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Eric Braeden Was Shocked to See Marlon Brando Walk Off Set the Moment His Out Time Came: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It’
The best Jack Nicholson performances
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Longstanding Rumor That He's Khloé Kardashian's Father
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
"General Hospital" Star Dies
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 47