The 10 best indoor plants for 2023
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below. The Costa Farms 10 in. Monstera in Paradise Planter will make you space feel like a tropical oasis. Is a house really a home without a green-hued splash of indoor plants? Houseplants don’t...
7 Flowers to Plant in February
While you may not think of late winter as a time for planting things in your garden, there are a number of flowers to plant in February. Depending on your Hardiness Zone, some flowers can be started either indoors or out. While it is likely too late to plant your springtime bulb flowers, there are still a variety of other non-bulb blooms to consider!
Texas Woman Sprinkles Dead Grass With Wildflower Seeds and Is Pleasantly Surprised
And it couldn’t be any easier.
Plant of the Week - January 13th 2023 - Easy to grow indoor plants
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
How To Plan And Plant A Fruit Orchard In Your Yard
Take your yard to the next level by planting an orchard. Here's how to plan and plant fruit trees that will keep your outdoor space blossoming for years.
How To Grow A Huge Spider Plant Outdoors
Spider plants are a seriously beloved houseplant species. The majority of people choose to cultivate their spider plants indoors simply because they thrive with little fuss. These plants are fantastic additions to any living room or other indoor space since they flourish in a household environment. Because they are robust and tolerant of a wide range of growing situations, spider plants are perfect for beginning gardeners. It is simple to cultivate and enjoy them. Even novice gardeners may easily learn how to care for spider plants.
Attract Beneficial Insects to Your Garden
For years, well-meaning gardeners routinely maimed, swatted, sprayed, and squished every bug they could get their hands on. However, careful observation of nature and the move to organic practices have shown that encouraging beneficial insects is one way to give Mother Nature a hand. Lets look at three common beneficials,...
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
How to Propagate Maple, Dogwood, and Birch Trees From Cuttings
There are over 60,000 different species of trees in the world, many of which can be propagated (cloned) from cuttings. For the purpose of this article, however, we’re going to focus on only a few of them—namely maple, dogwood, and birch trees. There are several steps that are common to all of these trees in regard to propagating them from cuttings.
Formal Raised Bed Flower Garden Design Ideas
For many flower growers, raised garden beds are a valuable asset. Gardeners with small backyards or limited growing space may find raised beds to be especially helpful, allowing them to create beds where it would be otherwise impossible. This commonly includes spaces with excess concrete, such as driveways or even patios.
How to Plant and Grow Pawpaw Trees
The pawpaw (Asimina triloba) is a small tree native to the eastern United States. It has a decidedly tropical look to it because of its large leaves, and it produces some of the most exotic-flavored fruit of any fruit tree in North America. In spring, dark purple flowers are followed by green sausage-shaped fruits in late summer to early fall that taste somewhat like a mixture of banana and mango fruit. Their consistency is similar to a ripe avocado with a very smooth texture, making them great for eating with a spoon.
What To Do With An Amaryllis After It Blooms
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read full disclosure here. Knowing how to treat an amaryllis after flowering is important, and will allow you to enjoy them for many years to come. In this post, I’ll tell you all you need to know in order to keep them once they’re done blooming, and give you tons of aftercare tips.
Amazon’s Affordable, Portable Greenhouse Protects Plants All Winter
It turns out that moving your plants to the porch (even if it’s covered) during the winter doesn’t exactly keep them alive and thriving. If you’re like me and struggling to upkeep plants that were green and budding during warmer months, then the Koksry Portable Walk-In Greenhouse is here to save the day (and your plants). The three-tier, walk-in portable greenhouse has eight shelves to save all your plants and herbs from getting covered in frost. Plus, the structure can prevent pests from snacking during your harvest season, which you’ll be able to extend thanks to the greenhouse.
Skullcap Mushrooms: A Complete Guide
If you enjoy mushroom foraging in the fall, you’re likely familiar with the honey mushroom, which is a delicious edible that appears in large clusters. However, it’s important to be familiar with a poisonous look-alike with a high toxicity status – skullcap mushrooms, also known as deadly skullcaps, autumn skullcaps, and deadly galerinas. We’ll use these common names interchangeably throughout the article.
Get Dirty: spring cleaning gardening tips
They say spring is the time of plans and projects. And it’s time to start planning that spring garden if you want your flowers to bloom. Kathleen Yoshinaga from the Hawaii Floriculture and Nursery Association joined Take2 to discuss some gardening tips.
Spathiphyllum Wallisii: Discover The Peace Lily Houseplant
The peace lily requires probably the least amount of general maintenance out of all the blooming house plants. In fact, compared to many house plants, it tolerates typical interior conditions of the average home much better. It’s the kind of plant that benefits its plant parents as well. Spathiphyllum wallisii is one of the greatest plants for enhancing indoor air quality. It is excellent at cleaning indoor air of pollutants including formaldehyde, ammonia, and carbon monoxide.
9 Tips for Growing Zucchini in Pots
People love zucchini because it’s delicious, hydrating, and low-calorie. It’s a highly versatile veggie as even its flowers are edible. Better yet, you can grow zucchini at home in pots! So even if you have a small space, you don’t have to miss out on homegrown zucchini.
Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta
The post Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Pasta appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Tiny Tim Tomatoes – Small Space Gardening!
Do you have a very small space to garden? Did you know that even in a very small space you can grow tomatoes? You can, with the help of Tiny Tim Tomatoes!. You don’t need a large vegetable garden to grow these incredible cherry tomato plants, all you need is a pot and some soil, and soon enough you’ll be enjoying delicious tomatoes right off the vine.
Dwarf Hinoki cypress: A compact evergreen for year-round beauty
True to its name, the dwarf Hinoki cypress may be one of the more diminutive evergreens you can grow, but it makes an oversized contribution when it’s included in landscaping or container gardens. With its fan-shaped foliage ranging in color from golden yellow to deep green, this compact shrub is an excellent winter interest plant that also looks great all year long. Dwarf Hinoki cypress shrubs add extra texture and dimension when included in rock gardens, entryways, and many other planting sites. They work particularly well for gardeners with small spaces. What’s more, this dwarf evergreen is a good candidate for topiary displays and even bonsai.
