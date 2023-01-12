MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say officers in Memphis face disciplinary action after a 29-year-old Black driver died following a traffic stop. Tyre D. Nichols’ death earlier this month has sparked outrage in the community, with relatives accusing police of beating Nichols and causing him to suffer a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols experienced a medical emergency after running from officers. Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said Sunday that the department was serving notice to the officers involved concerning policy violations. Davis said the administrative process was expected to be completed later this week. “After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriation action,” Davis said in a statement.

