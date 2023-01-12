Read full article on original website
Brown Suga
4d ago
The Notary should lose his Notoriety privileges, he knew that he couldn’t notarize a document without proper identification! She charmed the socks right of him!!!!!!
Reply
4
A FALLEN NATION
4d ago
relationships are like a box of chocolates you'll never know who or what you'll end up with.
Reply(1)
10
Big Daddy
4d ago
we as men have to get with the program because women are always thinking ahead and we're thinking with one head. Actually we're playing checkers while they're playing chess. Been married 4 times guess I was a slow learner but Been with this one 20 years.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Man charged after Graceland visitor’s car burglarized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged after police say he burglarized a visitor’s car at Graceland in broad daylight. Memphis’ famous Graceland has gained national attention and a surge of visitors following the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s untimely passing on Jan 12. Police...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspect wanted for purse snatch at Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for snatching a woman’s purse as she was headed into Target on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the purse snatch at 12:10 p.m. at the Target located at 601 Colonial Road. Police say an unknown male...
actionnews5.com
Second suspect arrested in the murder of U of M student found dead in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second man is in Shelby County Jail in connection to the murder of the University of Memphis student, who went missing just days before his graduation. Cassius Bryant, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, and a false offense report charge.
Man robs Memphis Quick Check cashier at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frightening moments were caught on camera when a robber pointed a gun at a cashier and demanded money. Memphis Police said the robbery took place at a Quick Check on Alcy Road around 8:40 p.m. on January 10, 2023. Security video shows a man dressed in...
Man arrested in Tennessee after attacking another man with a scythe
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly attacking another man at a motel in Lakeland, Tennessee with a scythe. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies found a man bleeding from his hand at a Mobil Gas Station located on Canada Road around 9 a.m. on Friday, according to WHBQ.
54-year-old woman killed in Shelby County shooting, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 54-year-old woman was killed in Lakeland Saturday morning. At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, SCSO (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office) responded to a shooting on Breezy Shore Cove. Erin Last, 54, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. No one...
Men wanted for stealing A/C units, furniture in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who stole air conditioning units and furniture. On Jan. 12 at approximately 1:20 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on East Holmes Road and Gill Road, in Whitehaven. Two men got out...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: No body cam footage will be released until investigation completed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say the body camera footage from the day Tyre Nichols was injured while in police custody will not be released at this time. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief CJ Davis released a joint statement saying the video will not be released until after the internal investigation is complete.
Family of Memphis man who died after traffic stop ask police to release video footage
The family of a Memphis man who was hospitalized and died following a traffic stop with police are demanding the official release of body camera and surveillance footage from the encounter. Tyre Nichols was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Memphis police officers stopped him for reckless driving...
actionnews5.com
MPD officers face discipline after death of man at traffic stop, city says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis police officers that were involved in the traffic stop that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols will face “administrative action,” according to a statement from the City of Memphis. “After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that...
Haywood County woman missing for a week, husband’s vehicle found in wildlife area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a mother of two who has been missing for eight days. Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on January 7, 2023, between the hours of 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. […]
Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 4 suspects wanted for vehicle theft in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted for stealing a woman’s car in Cordova on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the vehicle theft at 5:10 a.m. on Lindstrom Lane. Officers were informed that four suspects in a white sedan approached the victim’s vehicle,...
Suspects wanted for stealing Infiniti in Cordova, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are wanted for breaking into an Infiniti and driving off within a couple of seconds. On Jan. 13 at approximately 5:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to an auto theft on Lindstrom Drive, off Oak Springs Drive. Surveillance footage captured two people exiting a white...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating double shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - -Two people were shot and killed overnight on Saturday, according to police. Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that happened on Titus Road. Police say when officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds and unresponsive. He later died on the scene due to...
Officer discipline planned over Tennessee driver's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say officers in Memphis face disciplinary action after a 29-year-old Black driver died following a traffic stop. Tyre D. Nichols’ death earlier this month has sparked outrage in the community, with relatives accusing police of beating Nichols and causing him to suffer a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols experienced a medical emergency after running from officers. Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined. Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said Sunday that the department was serving notice to the officers involved concerning policy violations. Davis said the administrative process was expected to be completed later this week. “After reviewing various sources of information involving this incident, I have found that it is necessary to take immediate and appropriation action,” Davis said in a statement.
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
actionnews5.com
CPD: 3 teens charged with involvement in Covington schools threat
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -Three teens were arrested Friday over a social media threat to Covington schools, according to police. On January 13 at 6:58 a.m. Covington Police received a screenshot of a Snapchat post of a possible threat to Covington schools. Officials with the Tipton County Schools worked with detectives...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run near Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at 5:40 p.m. on West Levi Road and Marsonne Street. Police say the pedestrian was transported to the...
actionnews5.com
1 dead, another injured after Villas at Cordova shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At 11:10 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. When officers arrived, one shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. There is no suspect information...
Comments / 9