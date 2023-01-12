Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
FWC: Illegal trafficking of 'highly venomous' snakes could result in more arrests
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says its undercover agents were able to buy and sell nearly 200 illegal snakes in a three-year investigation called Operation Viper. The snakes they confiscated were highly venomous. The list included a variety of two dozen snakes, including...
Officials Bust Illegal Venomous Snake Trafficking Ring in Florida
For years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated a suspected illegal snake trafficking ring. Now, after countless hours and immeasurable effort, those responsible have finally been brought to justice. Eight people face a variety of charges for their involvement in the trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes. The...
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
fox35orlando.com
Survivors recount deadly Georgia and Alabama tornados
Crews are working to reach people who still may be trapped after a string of tornados snapped trees and destroyed homes. The storm developed so rapidly, people had little time to prepare.
Florida bill proposed to make citizen’s arrests illegal
A Florida bill proposed for the new legislative session makes citizen's arrests illegal.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns. Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area. Frost developed...
Florida Woman Arrested For $200,000 In Unlicensed Contracting Work
A 41-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work in the Upper Keys. According to investigators, Kelly Fox was charged with contracting in the state of Florida without a certificate by posing as a contractor in Monroe County. The
WSVN-TV
Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea
MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
askflagler.com
FCSO: Be Aware of Jewelry Scam
On January 11, 2023, FCSO deputies were alerted to a victim who had been defrauded earlier that day while at the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of SR100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. The victim told deputies that he was at the gas station fueling his vehicle when he was approached by a man claiming to be from Colorado with his family, and on vacation in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
fox35orlando.com
Unicycling teen in final stretch of East Coast journey
The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile bike and pedestrian path stretching from Maine to Florida. The route is not continuous and some parts are located on busy streets. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old taking on the brazen task of riding the entire pathway on a unicycle.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Human remains discovered more than 100 days after Hurricane Ian’s impacts to the Florida coastline
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it recently found the remains of a missing 82-year-old resident and possibly a boater, both of whom were considered missing after the Category 4 storm.
fox35orlando.com
More migrants rescued by cruise ship headed to Florida's Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Over the loudspeaker on the MSC Meraviglia, passengers traveling from Cozumel, Mexico to Port Canaveral heard a crew member alerting them that the cruise ship would be stopping to help people floating at sea on a makeshift raft. An MSC spokesperson sent us this statement, which...
WESH
FDOT to implement changes at St. Cloud intersection due to safety concerns for pedestrians
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud has approved a deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to begin work on a project that will make the area safer for those traveling on foot. The project will change the way pedestrians cross U.S. 192 or 13th Street...
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
floridapolitics.com
When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go
Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Comments / 0