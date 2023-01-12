ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, AR

Outsider.com

Officials Bust Illegal Venomous Snake Trafficking Ring in Florida

For years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated a suspected illegal snake trafficking ring. Now, after countless hours and immeasurable effort, those responsible have finally been brought to justice. Eight people face a variety of charges for their involvement in the trafficking of venomous and prohibited snakes. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Coast Guard video captures migrant interdictions at sea

MIAMI (WSVN) - New video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows officers stopping more migrants at sea off South Florida’s shores. Hundreds of migrants have flocked to South Florida shores over the last several months. The video provides a firsthand look at the federal officials on the front line...
FLORIDA STATE
askflagler.com

FCSO: Be Aware of Jewelry Scam

On January 11, 2023, FCSO deputies were alerted to a victim who had been defrauded earlier that day while at the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of SR100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. The victim told deputies that he was at the gas station fueling his vehicle when he was approached by a man claiming to be from Colorado with his family, and on vacation in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Possible wolf-dog hybrid finds new home in Vermont

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. - It looks like an animal, who made national headlines for possibly being part wolf and part dog, has found a home. The Potter League For Animals said "Zeus" will head to Vermont with his new owner, Ron. "He is headed to his new home in Vermont with...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fox35orlando.com

Unicycling teen in final stretch of East Coast journey

The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile bike and pedestrian path stretching from Maine to Florida. The route is not continuous and some parts are located on busy streets. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old taking on the brazen task of riding the entire pathway on a unicycle.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE

