Davis County, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Fatal rollover closes Mt. View Corridor

SALT LAKE CITY– An accident on Mt. View Corridor has killed at least one person according to West Valley Police Department. According to reports a semi rolled onto its side spilling a “significant amount” of diesel fuel. Due to the spill, 3500 South is closed in both directions. Southbound Mt. View Corridor is also closed.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County. A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes. The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

2 Utahns hospitalized following Idaho rollover crash

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are reportedly investigating a rollover crash that injured two Utahns. Authorities said that the two occupants were heading southbound down I-15 in Bannock County in a 2003 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 8 a.m. Monday when the driver, a 36-year-old man of Midvale, Utah, lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.
MIDVALE, UT
kjzz.com

Draper semi crash prompts morning travel delays

DRAPER, Utah (KUYV) — A semi truck that slammed into the crash cushion on I-15 in Draper reportedly shut down all four lanes of the highway Friday morning. Representatives of Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the semi was heading northbound when it drifted off to the right and hit the crash cushion at milepost 289 at Bangerter Highway.
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

One killed in rollover crash on 31st Street in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died after a rollover crash in Ogden involving two vehicles and nine total occupants. Officers said they responded to the 700 West block of 31st Street just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They said a white SUV was traveling westbound on 31st...
OGDEN, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT

