What House Of The Dragon's Rhaenyra Was Doing Between Episodes 7 And 8
Fans of HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" will know that the series has some pretty substantial time skips throughout its first season. In fact, "The Crown" inspired how "House of the Dragon" handled its significant time jumps. There's a good reason for the constant shifting;...
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
The Last Of Us Deploys House Of The Dragon-Like Lighting (& Why It's Actually Perfect)
Watch enough prestige TV, and you'll bump into a huge, expensive scene that, for some reason, is so dark you can barely make out what happens. The good people of Westeros, in particular, are somewhat notorious for spending much of their time in nigh-impenetrable darkness. The Battle of Winterfell in "Game of Thrones" drew fan outrage for looking like its lighting budget consisted of a single BIC lighter. More recently, prequel series "House of the Dragon" had fans up in arms for similar reasons, to the point that showrunner Ryan Condal personally addressed complaints over the show's dark lightning.
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
The Last Of Us Episode 1 Originally Had A Very Different Opening Scene
Fungi are some of the most important living organisms on the planet. Often tasked with the recycling of nutrients and energy, the fungus provides an important function when it comes to life on this planet. Had it not been for fungi, many dead things wouldn't be broken down, and this world would be filled with untold amounts of accumulating detritus. However, not all fungi provide this important recycling function, and some take an entirely different route, often crossing into the parasitic realm of life.
The Last Of Us Made Viewership History With Its HBO Premiere
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation takes Naughty Dog's legendary video game and brings its dark tone to glorious live action. The game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl's" Craig Mazin are a good team to bring the Cordyceps apocalypse's visually distinct aftermath to a new medium, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay do a great job as grizzled survivor Joel and the irreverent, immune Ellie.
The Last Of Us' Craig Mazin Says There Are Breadcrumbs That Hint At The Infection's Origin
HBO's "The Last of Us" takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overrun by a fungal infection that takes control of the human brain, turning any infected human into a violent monster controlled by the fungus. This process is explained in the episode's first few moments by Dr. Neuman (John Hannah), who deliberates about the threat of parasitic fungus with his colleague during a talk show appearance in 1968.
Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Could Only Stand To Wear His Chewbacca Costume One Hour At A Time
Peter Mayhew is unquestionably best-known as everyone's favorite "big, walking carpet" from the "Star Wars" franchise, but Mayhew's career didn't begin when he donned Chewbacca's iconic costume. Rather, Mayhew's first silver screen appearance came as the Minoton in 1977's "Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger," even though Mayhew wasn't credited for playing the part. However, Mayhew made connections on the set of "Sinbad" which led to his big break.
Why The Opening Scene Of Alice In Borderland Had To Be Changed
Ever since the first moment that fans of "Alice in Borderland" witnessed Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Daikichi Karube (Keita Machida), and Chōta Segawa (Yūki Morinaga) emerge from the restroom to find themselves in an abandoned Tokyo doubling as a dystopian arena for the craziest set of card games anyone has ever played, subscribers have enjoyed watching the wild ride the series offers. However, most people don't realize that particular scene almost went down in a completely different manner.
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
Believe It Or Not, South Park's Creators Drew Major Inspiration From All In The Family
"All in the Family" is one of the most revered classic sitcoms, thanks in no small part to the late Carroll O'Connor's iconic performance as grumpy old-timer Archie Bunker. The show broke new ground in the field of social commentary on television, tackling such topics as racism, abortion, the Vietnam War, home invasions, and numerous other hot-button issues that you wouldn't have traditionally expected to see presented before a live studio audience. It was also a favorite within the TV industry, having won a total of 45 Emmy Awards over the course of its run (via IMDb).
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson On Freydis' Happier, More Vulnerable Season 2 Arc - Exclusive
This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Vikings: Valhalla." Fans of the Netflix series "Vikings: Valhalla" may be well-versed in Freydis' warrior side, but in Season 2, Frida Gustavsson's character doesn't have the luxury of her allies. As a result, she has to dive into her fighting skills to survive. With her Season 2 pregnancy, Freydis has more than a few hurdles to climb over — and she can't approach her personal life, her work, or her physicality the same way she's done in the past. So how exactly does Freydis handle her new circumstances this season? Well, Gustavsson has some ideas on the subject.
Marvel Characters We Want To See In Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
As inevitable as a beat-down from a Mad Titan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to continue unfolding as we roll into 2023. Now, though, the slightly mixed bag that was Phase 4 has come to an end and Phase 5 is about to begin. There's a lot to look...
Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)
In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.
Why Ernie Malik In NCIS: Hawaii Looks So Familiar
CBS' "NCIS" has always been the comfort food of network television in more ways than one. It contains all your favorite elements of procedural drama and there is a lot of it. Who would have guessed that the backdoor pilot of "JAG" would go on to be such a long-running success? But a success it is, so much so that it has spawned a collection of spin-offs. And as the MCU has already discovered, "NCIS" has also explored the concept extended universes.
Why The DVD Sarah Borrows In The Last Of Us Episode 1 Means So Much To Hard-Core Fans
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. Video game adaptations are always rife with Easter eggs that only the most eagle-eyed of fans will pick up, though some of these nods can be a bit more overt than others. In the 1995 "Mortal Kombat" movie, the iconic line "get over here" is lifted directly from the video game. Likewise, 1993's "Super Mario Bros." movie is filled with references to the video game, like a windup bomb-omb, boots that allow the protagonists to launch into the air, and even a Devolution Gun that looks surprisingly similar to the Super Nintendo's Super Scope peripheral.
Don't Miss Your Chance To Win These Incredible Avatar: The Last Airbender Action Figures
Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you can't still get gifts. Looper and /Film are teaming up for another amazing giveaway, and you won't want to miss this one. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" hasn't been on the air since 2008, but it's still regarded as one of the best animated shows to ever grace the airwaves, and it's spawned a franchise that includes projects like "The Legend of Korra" and an upcoming live-action remake. If you're a huge "Avatar" fan, you'll definitely want to check out this giveaway; just a few clicks stand between you and a set of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" action figures.
NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Emotional Over Jane Declaring Kate Family
On a list of every main "NCIS: Hawai'i" character ranked, it's hardly controversial to argue that series lead Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) comes out on top. Tennant's strength not just as a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent but as a mother of two kids makes her a plenty engaging character around whom the entire show is effectively built.
Parks And Rec's Aubrey Plaza Is Just As Awkward In Real Life, According To Retta
Aubrey Plaza has made an entire career out of being awkward, particularly with her April Ludgate character in "Parks and Recreation," who was known for her monotone delivery and inappropriately dark sense of humor. Even when appearing on talk shows, Plaza has a tendency to weird out hosts. In a 2022 interview with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb on Today, Plaza and her "White Lotus" costar Adam DiMarco showed up in witch and wizard hats and gave no explanation, pretending that there was nothing weird about it. In an interview with Sam Jones, Plaza talked about how uncomfortable her talk show interviews are, and that she has an "existential crisis" every time she goes on one because of the pressure to act — not like another character, but like a version of herself who didn't already go through a pre-interview.
