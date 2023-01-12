Read full article on original website
Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club prepares for carnival with their 29th annual Lundi Gras Festival
As we move closer to Mardi Gras The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club kick off their carnival cerebrations by inviting the public to the their 29th annual Lundi Gras festival Monday (Jan. 20).
Longtime New Orleans civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller dies at 76
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday, family members confirmed. Loved ones say Keller passed after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at New Orleans city hall. Keller also served on a host of boards, including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, […]
NOLA.com
Buddy Bolden’s Broke Down Palace Blues: Will the jazz pioneer's home become another fallen New Orleans landmark?
Way back in the late 1800s, a young Black kid named Charles “Buddy” Bolden was honing his skills as a musician, growing up in what are now New Orleans’ Central City and Irish Channel neighborhoods. His neighbor was teaching him to play the cornet, and he was surrounded by church spirituals, blues and brass bands.
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
cenlanow.com
Carnival 2022 plans roll ahead
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Carnival 2022 is expected to roll in New Orleans, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell as well as her advisory council of Krewe Captains is closely monitoring COVID-19 trends. In two weeks, the Krewe of Boo will act as a litmus test for the city. Leaders do...
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
fox8live.com
Schedule of MLK Day events in New Orleans and surrounding areas
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In step with the rest of the nation on Monday (Jan. 16), the City of New Orleans will host a series of events to observe and commemorate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day. The 37th Annual MLK Commemorative Celebration...
cenlanow.com
Krewe of Nyx looking for new members to roll in 2022
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Nyx plans to be back on the parade route in 2022 and they’re looking for new members following a controversial year. “Actually, in the last couple months, membership has been growing exponentially,” said spokesman Doug Sunseri. Last year, many Nyx...
NOLA.com
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com
King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie
We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
New Orleans nurse ‘retires’ to teach new nurses after 52 years
She still takes the temperature, still believes in the blood pressure, and knows nurses are the prescription for whatever ails you. She's Acquelyn Donsereaux, or "Nurse Ackie," who is retiring after 52 years as a New Orleans nurse.
WDSU
Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday
Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole
NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
NOLA.com
Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction
Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
fox8live.com
Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
Woman wounded following shooting at intersection of Senate and Gibson Streets
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a female victim wounded in the St. Bernard-area Saturday (Jan. 14th).
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
