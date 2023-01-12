ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

WGNO

Longtime New Orleans civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller dies at 76

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Longtime civic activist Barbara Lacen Keller died Monday, family members confirmed. Loved ones say Keller passed after a brief illness. She recently retired after a long career working in different capacities at New Orleans city hall. Keller also served on a host of boards, including the Jazz and Heritage Foundation, WWOZ, […]
cenlanow.com

Carnival 2022 plans roll ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Carnival 2022 is expected to roll in New Orleans, but Mayor LaToya Cantrell as well as her advisory council of Krewe Captains is closely monitoring COVID-19 trends. In two weeks, the Krewe of Boo will act as a litmus test for the city. Leaders do...
Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
cenlanow.com

Krewe of Nyx looking for new members to roll in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Krewe of Nyx plans to be back on the parade route in 2022 and they’re looking for new members following a controversial year. “Actually, in the last couple months, membership has been growing exponentially,” said spokesman Doug Sunseri. Last year, many Nyx...
NOLA.com

Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball

The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
WWL

Jefferson Parish celebrates MLK day with first parade since 2019

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Monday was a day of celebration, remembrance, and community for those in Jefferson Parish as they observed Martin Luther King Day. The Jefferson Parish MLK Day parade returned Monday afternoon, for the first time since 2019, after the parade had been canceled multiple times due to COVID and Hurricane Ida.
NOLA.com

King cake notebook: A new ridge-crusted traditional standout in Metairie

We're in that phase where Carnival season has begun, the big parades are still a little ways off and the king cake is everywhere. This is good time to take a first cut into this year's king cake eating, so I'll be providing some glimpses of standout examples I've tried to far. Some are new, some are revisited classics. Here's one:
WDSU

Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday

Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
WWL

NOMTOC parade route has detour thanks to major sinkhole

NEW ORLEANS — There isn't much that can stop a parade in New Orleans, but in this case, the marching bands met their match. A sinkhole opened up on NOMTOC's parade route last November, forcing the Westbank krewe to re-route. “They can put all the resources in right now....
NOLA.com

Letters: Thanks to the men who steered lost woman in the right direction

Three men I did not previously know demonstrated to me recently why the people of Louisiana are the best in the world. I just moved here from California, made a wrong turn, then wound up driving across the scariest bridge I've ever seen. I panicked, knowing I'd never make it back over to get home. I was really panicked.
fox8live.com

Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood. Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and...
WWL

Missing Mandeville boater's body found in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The body of Billy Coile, the Mandeville boater who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain on Jan. 8, was found by St. Tammany Sheriff's Marine Division approximately 3/4 of a mile offshore near Green Point, according to a press release. Coile, 44 years old went...
