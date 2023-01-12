Read full article on original website
Related
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023
McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
oml.org
Police Officer - Collinsville
Police Officer-The City of Collinsville is seeking to hire a full-time Police Officer. Job duties shall include, but not be limited to, upholding the law, writing reports, working closely with our schools and court duties. Applicants must be CLEET certified or be able to obtain certification. Applicants must be over 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, no felony convictions, pass a thorough background check, meet all CLEET requirements and posses a valid Oklahoma driver's license with a good driving record. Applications are available at the Collinsville City Hall located at 106 N. 12th Street or email application & resume to melissaw@cityofcollinsville.com. Resumes must be accompanied by an application.
OSBI Investigating Deadly Shooting Involving Police In McAlester
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police Saturday night in McAlester. Police said they responded to a mental health crisis call near 1900 Green Meadows Dr. around 8 p.m. Once officers arrived on scene, police say the man was...
State executes man convicted in Creek County double murder
MCALESTER, Okla. — Scott Eizember has been executed. The 62-year-old was convicted for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Prosecutors said Eizember was hiding in the Cantrell home in order to stalk his ex-girlfriend. When the Cantrell’s returned home unexpectedly, Eizember attacked. A.J. was beaten...
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
WATCH: News On 6's Lori Fullbright Provides Testimony On Scott Eizember Execution
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. News On 6's Lori Fullbright was a media witness to the execution and shared her testimony on Thursday. Eizember was convicted of murdering AJ and Patsy Cantrell in their Depew...
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office thanks Lassie for help in arrest
The deputies said Lassie helped them locate a person with an outstanding warrant out of Rogers County.
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
KTUL
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy
A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
oml.org
Electric Journeyman - Collinsville
The City of Collinsville is seeking a full-time Journeyman for the city’s Electric Department. This position performs work in the construction, operation, maintenance and repairs of power and lighting distribution systems. Competitive salary and excellent benefits package; includes health, dental, vision insurance, life insurance and retirement. Position also offers paid holidays off, Sick Leave and Vacation time. Must possess a valid Oklahoma Driver's License. Drug Testing required. Applications can be made at City Hall, 106 N 12th Street, Collinsville, OK. 74021 or by email to melissaw@cityofcollinsville.com. Resumes must be accompanied with an application.
Owasso PD need help identifying person suspected of threatening multiple people, including a minor
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Police are searching for a person they said is suspected of threatening injury of a child, as well as, threatening mass casualties. Police posted the photo of the suspect on Facebook, asking the public for tips. If you have information on the person in the...
Deputies investigating double murder in Oklahoma town
Authorities in Tulsa County are investigating a grisly scene after two bodies were discovered at a property.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
Comments / 0