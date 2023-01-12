ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

Oklahoma executes first death row inmate of 2023

McALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember was executed Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary in McAlester. His time of death was 10:15 a.m. “It was my solemn duty this morning to be present for the execution of Scott James Eizember, whose terrible crimes shattered a loving family and sentenced them to a lifetime of grief and loss. After nearly 20 years, justice is served. I understand that nothing can ever lessen the pain of a loved one’s death, but I pray that today brings closure and some measure of peace to the Cantrell family,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond.
Police Officer - Collinsville

Police Officer-The City of Collinsville is seeking to hire a full-time Police Officer. Job duties shall include, but not be limited to, upholding the law, writing reports, working closely with our schools and court duties. Applicants must be CLEET certified or be able to obtain certification. Applicants must be over 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, no felony convictions, pass a thorough background check, meet all CLEET requirements and posses a valid Oklahoma driver's license with a good driving record. Applications are available at the Collinsville City Hall located at 106 N. 12th Street or email application & resume to melissaw@cityofcollinsville.com. Resumes must be accompanied by an application.
State executes man convicted in Creek County double murder

MCALESTER, Okla. — Scott Eizember has been executed. The 62-year-old was convicted for the 2003 murders of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Prosecutors said Eizember was hiding in the Cantrell home in order to stalk his ex-girlfriend. When the Cantrell’s returned home unexpectedly, Eizember attacked. A.J. was beaten...
Tulsa attorney arrested on new rape charges

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa attorney was arrested Thursday night on new rape charges. According to court records, a judge unsealed an indictment from a multi-county grand jury charging Jeffrey Krigel with six felonies including rape and witness intimidation. FOX23 previously reported that Krigel has been out on bond...
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy

A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
Electric Journeyman - Collinsville

The City of Collinsville is seeking a full-time Journeyman for the city’s Electric Department. This position performs work in the construction, operation, maintenance and repairs of power and lighting distribution systems. Competitive salary and excellent benefits package; includes health, dental, vision insurance, life insurance and retirement. Position also offers paid holidays off, Sick Leave and Vacation time. Must possess a valid Oklahoma Driver's License. Drug Testing required. Applications can be made at City Hall, 106 N 12th Street, Collinsville, OK. 74021 or by email to melissaw@cityofcollinsville.com. Resumes must be accompanied with an application.
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
