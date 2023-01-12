Police Officer-The City of Collinsville is seeking to hire a full-time Police Officer. Job duties shall include, but not be limited to, upholding the law, writing reports, working closely with our schools and court duties. Applicants must be CLEET certified or be able to obtain certification. Applicants must be over 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, no felony convictions, pass a thorough background check, meet all CLEET requirements and posses a valid Oklahoma driver's license with a good driving record. Applications are available at the Collinsville City Hall located at 106 N. 12th Street or email application & resume to melissaw@cityofcollinsville.com. Resumes must be accompanied by an application.

COLLINSVILLE, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO