California State

Mega 99.3

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Final stimulus payments up to $1,050 coming from the state

The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 15 News

Arizonans volunteer to help amid historic California flooding

As historic flooding has caused hundreds of rescues and widespread relief efforts throughout California, volunteers from Arizona have been stepping up to help. Red Cross volunteer and Sierra Vista resident Corinne Kelly has been on a two-week volunteer trip in Santa Clara County to help people who have been displaced due to the flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely check them out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces California Invests $52 Million in Opioid Prevention and Treatment

California Continues Statewide Efforts to Combat the Opioid Crisis, Keep California Communities Safe, and Provide Recovery Resources. Yesterday, Governor Newsom Proposed New Investments to Reduce Overdoses, Support Recovery Efforts, Education, and More. January 12, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) on Wednesday awarded $52 million...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.

The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

