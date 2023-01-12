BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next cold front is expected to move through the Brazos Valley on Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring the easternmost parts of the Brazos Valley for a chance of severe weather. The SPC tagged this chance five days out, which means that weather models are showing at least some cohesiveness. However, the chance for strong and damaging severe weather here in the Brazos Valley is relatively low.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO