Get your steps in by ‘Walking Across Texas’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For Texans walking the road to a healthier life, the journey begins with a single step. Walk Across Texas! has supported these steps with a community dedicated to physical activity for over 20 years. Brazos County Extension Agent, Flora Williams, says physical movement is the best...
Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next cold front is expected to move through the Brazos Valley on Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring the easternmost parts of the Brazos Valley for a chance of severe weather. The SPC tagged this chance five days out, which means that weather models are showing at least some cohesiveness. However, the chance for strong and damaging severe weather here in the Brazos Valley is relatively low.
