Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Get your steps in by ‘Walking Across Texas’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For Texans walking the road to a healthier life, the journey begins with a single step. Walk Across Texas! has supported these steps with a community dedicated to physical activity for over 20 years. Brazos County Extension Agent, Flora Williams, says physical movement is the best...
KBTX.com
Local Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. members share excitement for in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March & Program in person for the first time in two years. The event starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Sadie Thomas Park and will conclude at Rudder High School.
KBTX.com
Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
KBTX.com
Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The next cold front is expected to move through the Brazos Valley on Wednesday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center is already monitoring the easternmost parts of the Brazos Valley for a chance of severe weather. The SPC tagged this chance five days out, which means that weather models are showing at least some cohesiveness. However, the chance for strong and damaging severe weather here in the Brazos Valley is relatively low.
KBTX.com
1 dead, 4 others injured in shooting outside Houston area nightclub
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - At least four people were injured and one other person was killed Sunday morning after a group of people pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center and opened fire on patrons standing outside a club. It happened just after 2 a.m. on FM...
Comments / 0