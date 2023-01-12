Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVCFOX
Demonstrators outside Rodizio Grill in downtown Chattanooga protest working conditions
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — On Sunday afternoon several people gathered outside Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse in downtown Chattanooga, to hold a demonstration. They held signs that stated "We will not be objectified. We will not be silenced", "Each time a woman stands up for herself she stands up for all women", and "Rodizio Steakhouse treats us like pieces of meat."
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
WDEF
Sandhill Crane Festival Draws Nature Lovers to the Hiwassee
BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. (WDEF)- Bird watching enthusiasts are gathering along the Hiwassee River this weekend to enjoy some peak views. The 32nd annual Sandhill Crane Festival along the Hiwassee River brings enthusiasts who will brave very cold weather and windy conditions to catch glimpses of the majestic Sandhill Crane. While the...
The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of
Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event
CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
WDEF
McKamey Animal Center Searching for Missing Dog
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The McKamey Animal Shelter needs your help to find a runaway dog from their facility. The dog, named Sweet Pea, is a large brown dog who according to McKamey has lost her pink collar. They say she was last spotted at 2 P-M this afternoon off of...
WDEF
Developing: Hit and Run
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A hit and run took place today in Downtown Chattanooga. The victim was 16 years old, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a broken bone, the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed. The incident occurred at 20th St. and...
WTVCFOX
Hit and run: SUV strikes teen bicylist in Chattanooga; Driver turns herself in later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman faces charges after police say she struck a teenager on his bicycle Monday afternoon. Police say she fled the scene, but turned herself in later Monday evening. The incident happened a little after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and 20th...
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
WDEF
Fire Displaces East Chattanooga Family
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A family in East Chattanooga has lost everything after a house fire early Saturday Morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says they responded to a house on the 25-hundred block of Wheeler Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.. There were three residents and two pets inside the home at...
WDEF
Budgetel Fallout Continues, Woman Faces Homelessness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s been 2 months since the Budgetel Inn shut down, abruptly displacing 188 adults and 106 children. Tabatha Wynos, among other Budgetel renters, is staying at a Super 8 motel in Lookout Valley, paid for by the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition. “The Homeless Coalition...
WDEF
Mother and children safe after car fire spreads to home
A mother and her two children are safe after a car fire spread to their Hixson home. Firefighters responded to the fire at 7:10 last night. No injuries were reported and crews were able to successfully save the structure. Crews responded to the 2900 block of Haywood Avenue and found...
Stamps Are Rising, Pickleball and MLK Day
For those who have been itching for their favorite southern home cooking fix from Stacy's Restuarant. The wildly popular eatery will be open on Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. This establishment is usually closed for the season, during this time of year. If you have been having that craving, consider on being there on Monday. Their doors will open at 9am and remain that way until 9pm that evening, according to a Facebook post by Charleston Mayor Donna McDermott. "Let's Celebrate", she stated.
murfreesborovoice.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Get Future Ready
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hamilton County Schools recently teamed up with the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce to help students Get Future Ready! It was a networking that more than lived up to its name. Lisa Blakely is the District Lead for HCS Future Ready Institute. She explains, “Get Future...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Part of Chattanooga building collapses, destroys car
One car was destroyed by falling debris in abuilding collapse in Chattanooga Thursday morning.
