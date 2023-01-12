Read full article on original website
The Last Of Us Made Viewership History With Its HBO Premiere
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation takes Naughty Dog's legendary video game and brings its dark tone to glorious live action. The game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl's" Craig Mazin are a good team to bring the Cordyceps apocalypse's visually distinct aftermath to a new medium, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay do a great job as grizzled survivor Joel and the irreverent, immune Ellie.
The Last Of Us Has Fans Completely Hooked After Just One Episode
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1 — "When You're Lost In the Darkness" In the cultural landscape where no IP goes unadapted, there is no fury like a devoted fan scorned. You would be hard-pressed to forget the divisive ending of "Game of Thrones," which was one of the most polarizing finales in recent memory. Fans of the source material seem to defend these stories with their lives, especially when said source material is already rife with controversy.
Why The DVD Sarah Borrows In The Last Of Us Episode 1 Means So Much To Hard-Core Fans
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1. Video game adaptations are always rife with Easter eggs that only the most eagle-eyed of fans will pick up, though some of these nods can be a bit more overt than others. In the 1995 "Mortal Kombat" movie, the iconic line "get over here" is lifted directly from the video game. Likewise, 1993's "Super Mario Bros." movie is filled with references to the video game, like a windup bomb-omb, boots that allow the protagonists to launch into the air, and even a Devolution Gun that looks surprisingly similar to the Super Nintendo's Super Scope peripheral.
James Gunn's Tweet Hints That He's Got An All-Star Superman Story In Mind (& Why That's The Right Version)
The DC universe is getting a revamp with James Gunn and Peter Safran leading the charge this time around. With the release of 2013's "Man of Steel," DC tried to get its own cinematic universe off the ground, but it just never fully came together in a manner that was as cohesive as Marvel's. Now, it seems the studio will effectively start from scratch, and while Gunn and Safran have remained tight-lipped about what these new movies could entail, they've offered plenty of hints, particularly Gunn, seeing how he appears chronically on Twitter.
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
China Reopens Its Gates To Marvel With Black Panther 2 And Ant-Man Release Dates On The Horizon
The last few years have seen a whirlwind series of events take place concerning the fate of movie theaters. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented people from attending crowded events and gatherings, leaving several industries in peril. This included movie theaters, which became ghost towns throughout 2020 as streaming and other options became more readily available.
The Last Of Us Episode 1 Originally Had A Very Different Opening Scene
Fungi are some of the most important living organisms on the planet. Often tasked with the recycling of nutrients and energy, the fungus provides an important function when it comes to life on this planet. Had it not been for fungi, many dead things wouldn't be broken down, and this world would be filled with untold amounts of accumulating detritus. However, not all fungi provide this important recycling function, and some take an entirely different route, often crossing into the parasitic realm of life.
The Last Of Us' Craig Mazin Says There Are Breadcrumbs That Hint At The Infection's Origin
HBO's "The Last of Us" takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that has been overrun by a fungal infection that takes control of the human brain, turning any infected human into a violent monster controlled by the fungus. This process is explained in the episode's first few moments by Dr. Neuman (John Hannah), who deliberates about the threat of parasitic fungus with his colleague during a talk show appearance in 1968.
Paul Giamatti's Verizon Ads Have Fans All Saying The Same Thing
Paul Giamatti is the kind of character actor who can easily play villains or warm, flawed human beings with the same amount of conviction and charisma. He's totally believable in every role, whether as the over-the-top villain of "Big Fat Liar," the likable detective of "The Illusionist," or the title American founding father in the "John Adams" HBO miniseries.
Vikings: Valhalla's Frida Gustavsson On Freydis' Happier, More Vulnerable Season 2 Arc - Exclusive
This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of "Vikings: Valhalla." Fans of the Netflix series "Vikings: Valhalla" may be well-versed in Freydis' warrior side, but in Season 2, Frida Gustavsson's character doesn't have the luxury of her allies. As a result, she has to dive into her fighting skills to survive. With her Season 2 pregnancy, Freydis has more than a few hurdles to climb over — and she can't approach her personal life, her work, or her physicality the same way she's done in the past. So how exactly does Freydis handle her new circumstances this season? Well, Gustavsson has some ideas on the subject.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Blows Past Competitors With Nine Noms For Annie Awards' Best Feature
What an award season, what an award season. After a long-gestating period, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" has proven to be one of the acclaimed director's most-praised works in years. Del Toro's take on the classic Carlo Collodi story took over a decade to come to fruition, with the "Hellboy" and "Pan's Labyrinth" director initially announcing the passion project in 2008 (via SlashFilm). After several starts and stops, including a period when del Toro even canceled the film entirely (via IGN), Netflix eventually stepped in and helped get his vision out to the world.
Cary Elwes Admits He Was A Fanboy Stepping Foot On Set Of Stranger Things
In Season 3 of "Stranger Things," Cary Elwes plays the corrupt Mayor Larry Kline, a superficial politician who's more interested in putting on a good show for the voters than he is in helping his constituents. Elwes, like Winona Ryder and Sean Astin, was a huge star in the '80s, the decade the show takes place in, and he starred in one of the great comedies of that decade, "The Princess Bride." His presence in the season acts as yet another callback to the era of big hair and shoulder pads.
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace: BTS Facts About The Worst Superman Movie Of All Time
It may be controversial to call "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" the worst Superman film, but we stand by it. Say what you will about the Snyder/Cavill take on the Man of Steel, it has legions of rabid fans numerous enough to wear down Warner Brothers into giving the duo a multi-million-dollar mulligan with "Zack Snyder's Justice League." The nicest we've heard about "The Quest for Peace" is it's not as miserable as those other ones.
Nearly 90,000 Warrior Nun Fans Demand A Third Season From Netflix
Religion is a source of power for many different kinds of people. From holy rituals that provide solace and comfort, to celebrations for milestones like marriage, religion is definitely a significant component of many lives. Of course, there's also the rare occasion when one is inducted into a holy order and tasked with fighting extra-planar entities after an ancient artifact is inserted into one's back — but then again, esoteric actions can sometimes be a little hard to understand. Joking aside, "Warrior Nun" picks up with the miraculous resurrection of Ava Silva (Alba Baptista), and she is immediately tossed into a world that many don't even realize exists.
What's The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 1?
This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1. After years of anticipation, an adaptation of "The Last of Us" is finally out. Based on the PlayStation 3 video game of the same name, a live-action take on the best-seller has been in the works since the title hit store shelves in 2013. Originally meant to be a feature film with "Evil Dead" and "Spider-Man" director Sam Raimi as producer, the zombie apocalypse drama fell into development hell. Neil Druckmann, creative director and cowriter behind the game, revealed to the New Yorker that the big screen take on the project failed to move forward at Screen Gems due to executives demanding a bigger and "sexier" scope.
The Bad Batch's Dee Bradley Baker On Why The Series 'Feels Like The Star Wars That George Lucas Made' - Exclusive
Anyone familiar with the animated "Star Wars" series "The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch" knows how their stories are expertly woven in and around the final installment of the "Star Wars" live-action prequel trilogy, "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." Of course, one of the most significant events to run concurrently in "The Clone Wars" and "Revenge of the Sith" is Order 66, the cataclysmic directive created by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), programming the minds of the clone troopers to turn against the Jedi and exterminate them.
Don't Miss Your Chance To Win These Incredible Avatar: The Last Airbender Action Figures
Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you can't still get gifts. Looper and /Film are teaming up for another amazing giveaway, and you won't want to miss this one. "Avatar: The Last Airbender" hasn't been on the air since 2008, but it's still regarded as one of the best animated shows to ever grace the airwaves, and it's spawned a franchise that includes projects like "The Legend of Korra" and an upcoming live-action remake. If you're a huge "Avatar" fan, you'll definitely want to check out this giveaway; just a few clicks stand between you and a set of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" action figures.
Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)
In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.
Believe It Or Not, South Park's Creators Drew Major Inspiration From All In The Family
"All in the Family" is one of the most revered classic sitcoms, thanks in no small part to the late Carroll O'Connor's iconic performance as grumpy old-timer Archie Bunker. The show broke new ground in the field of social commentary on television, tackling such topics as racism, abortion, the Vietnam War, home invasions, and numerous other hot-button issues that you wouldn't have traditionally expected to see presented before a live studio audience. It was also a favorite within the TV industry, having won a total of 45 Emmy Awards over the course of its run (via IMDb).
A Scrapped Avatar: The Way Of Water Script Saw The Na'vi Have A Space Battle Off-Planet
Famously, production on "Avatar: The Way of Water," the sequel to James Cameron's 2010 blockbuster, "Avatar," was heavily delayed (via Polygon). This was because of the complex visual technology these movies are using, as well as the scripts needing more work and effort before they could be filmed. According to Entertainment Weekly, director James Cameron even formed a writers' room so multiple screenwriters could work on the "Avatar" films. Rick Jaffa explained, "The idea was six months in a writers' room, and that we were going to break down, beat by beat, three movies, which would describe a larger saga, but each movie would be distinct."
