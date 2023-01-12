ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potsdam, NY

Jenna L. Bromley, 23, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jenna L. Bromley, age 23, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Burial will take place in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery. Jenna passed away on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, surrounded by her loving family.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Macklin Murrock, 90, formerly of Carthage, died peacefully Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. He was born on July 13, 1932, in Pinckney, NY in Lewis County to the late Dewey & Cara Lillian (Beadle) Murrock. He attended...
CARTHAGE, NY
State Police ask for help locating a Jefferson County man

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police in Lowville are asking for the public’s help locating a Jefferson County man. Tyler J. Moroughan, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, leaving a residence on Champion Street in West Carthage, Jefferson County. Moroughan is 5′9″ tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Build a snowman at Frosty Fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Arts Council is inviting folks to build a snowman later this month. Arts council executive director Maggie McKenna told us about Frosty Fest, a collaboration with the North Country Children’s Museum and the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. Watch the video...
POTSDAM, NY
Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, 66, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph “Joe” Henry Stone, age 66 of Potsdam, NY passed away on January 12, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. Joe is survived...
POTSDAM, NY
Highlights & scores: NAC girls & boys on the ice

(WWNY) - Girls and boys’ hockey were on the docket in St. Lawrence County Monday. Potsdam hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ high school hockey. Under two minutes in, Kennedy Emerson swoops in and scores unassisted. It’s 1-0 Potsdam. Thirteen seconds later, Jessika Bullock flies in and also...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Ogdensburg man arrested as traffic stop turns into drug charges

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, an Ogdensburg man is facing drug and traffic charges. New York State Police officials say they arrested Timothy Dawley, 44, of Ogdensburg following a traffic stop in the Town of Oswegatchie. They say Dawley was stopped for a loud...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Twelve people charged in cocaine bust in Malone

MALONE, N.Y. — Ten Malone residents and two others were charged with the sale and possession of controlled substances in a six-month-long investigation into cocaine dealing, according to Malone Police. The department said the following people were charged:. Stephanie LaFlamme, 38, of Malone. Jasmine Davis, 29, of Malone. Shantelle...
MALONE, NY

