ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 44

Josh Grant
4d ago

Mass shooters don't care about those laws, they'll still do them anyway. All they're doing is telling the citizens who carry to protect themselves from mass shooter, to NOT protect themselves.

Reply(1)
22
Bertage89
4d ago

They gonna give me back the $500 I just paid the state for training and application fees/finger prints to be able to exercise my 2nd amendment rights in public?

Reply(1)
12
Dennis Whitaker II
4d ago

That’s cool and all except the Supreme Court has already specifically addressed this ban several times and now will be facing this in court with GOA and FPC.

Reply
6
Related
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Brooke Lierman sworn in as first woman to become comptroller of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Brooke Lierman was sworn in Monday as the first woman to become comptroller of Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan administrated the oath of office, and Gov.-elect Wes Moore shared the stage. Retired U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski, a trailblazer in her own right, handed off a replica torch to Lierman.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices

(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ashli Babbitt’s shooter housed at Andrews for six months

The U.S. Capitol Police lieutenant who shot and killed Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt was housed for six months in a hotel suite reserved for top brass at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, according to newly released Air Force records. Capitol Police paid for a suite for Lt. Michael Byrd...
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy