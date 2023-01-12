Year after year, the Australian Open is known to be one of the hottest Grand Slams, requiring players to take hydration, rest and nutrition extra seriously. As a matter of fact, the highest temperature ever recorded in Australia was during the 2022 Australian Open at 123.3 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 13 (South Australia). The same historic temperature was measured on Jan. 2, 1960 (South Australia).

