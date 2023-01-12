Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
How Much Do Winners Win Per Round at the 2023 Australian Open?
How much do winners win per round at the 2023 Australian Open? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennis is back in action and the first Grand Slam of the year is set to bring the heat down under in Melbourne Park. The 2023 Australian Open will run from Monday,...
NBC Washington
Novak Djokovic Cruises To Straight Sets Win in Australian Open Return
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s road to redemption at the Australian Open is off to a great start. The 35-year-old, who was unable to play the Grand Slam down under last year due to his unvaccinated status, made light work of his opponent, Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.
NBC Washington
What's the Temperature at the 2023 Australian Open?
Year after year, the Australian Open is known to be one of the hottest Grand Slams, requiring players to take hydration, rest and nutrition extra seriously. As a matter of fact, the highest temperature ever recorded in Australia was during the 2022 Australian Open at 123.3 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 13 (South Australia). The same historic temperature was measured on Jan. 2, 1960 (South Australia).
NBC Washington
Tennis Fans Blame ‘Netflix Curse' After Nick Kyrgios' Australian Open Withdrawal
While the long list of tennis players not competing at the 2023 Australian Open continues to grow, there seems to be a trend after Australian star Nick Krygios announced his withdrawal from the tournament on Monday. Fans are calling it the “Netflix curse.”. The docuseries “Break Point,” which premiered...
Comments / 0