Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
Brittany Tee: K-9s and police search expanded radius for missing Brookfield woman
From the ground and the sky, police began searching an expanded area of Brookfield on Tuesday morning for signs of a woman now missing for a week as they urged the public to contribute any information that may lead to her whereabouts. Working from the last known location of Brittany...
One person shot dead at West Springfield gas station; police arrest suspect
One man was killed and a second is now behind bars Monday afternoon following a shooting at a gas station, the West Springfield Police Department reported. Police responded to the shooting at 1:08 p.m., near 518 Memorial Ave. and found the victim. The address is the location of an F.L. Roberts gas station.
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
Edgar Gomez-Diaz sentenced after being found guilty of shooting man 6 times
A Springfield man was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 after a Hampden County Superior Court Jury found the man guilty in connection with a 2021 shooting in which a victim was shot six times. Edgar Gomez-Diaz of Springfield was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison after being found...
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
22-year-old man shot in Worcester Sunday, police say
A 22-year-old man was injured after being shot in Worcester Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officials said Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 925 Main St. around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a gunshot victim. When police officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man who was injured by a shooting.
22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police
A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
Brookfield Police seeking help locating 35-year-old
The Brookfield Police Department is seeking public help locating a missing 35-year-old.
Pride flags stolen, burned behind YMCA, Westfield police say
Pride flags were stolen and burned behind a YMCA Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. They were stolen from a South Maple Street address and it was the fifth time the address has been targeted for theft or vandalism “of similar items,” police said. Two males were photographed wearing masks reaching for two different pride flags. The photo was shared by the police department.
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN
The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
Single-family home in Belchertown sells for $350,000
Nicholas Dente and Lindsey Dente acquired the property at 154 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Kyle M Belanger and Jennifer Belanger on Dec. 28, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $226. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. There's also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 2.6-acre lot.
Holyoke I-391 bridge to be closed for 6 months in both directions
HOLYOKE – The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate-391 bridge that leads to downtown for six months to complete construction. The closure will begin on Jan. 17 and will take place on both sides of the highway. It will detour traffic from the bridge leading that leads to the High Street exit, state officials said.
Tri-State CDL Training Center prepares to close as state buys Springfield land for rail maintenance facility
SPRINGFIELD — After 25 years of assisting aspiring truck and bus drivers to obtain commercial driver’s licenses, Tri-State CDL Training Center will close its doors in early February. The property, located at 255 Liberty St. and 331 Liberty St., was purchased by the state Department of Transportation for...
Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents
An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
Angel Santiago found not guilty of murder in the killing of Diane Lamarche-Leader
Jurors found former Worcester man Angel E. Santiago not guilty of murder in the death of Diane Lamarche-Leader, who was found dead inside her Rutland home in December 2013. After about 2 hours and 45 minutes of deliberation Thursday, 12 jurors brought forward a not guilty verdict in Worcester Superior Court on day four of the trial.
Photos of skimming devices found on pumps at truck stop in Massachusetts
Police are reminding drivers to check for skimming devices at pumps after several were found at a truck stop this week.
Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000
Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
Springfield, MA
