Blandford, MA

WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

22-year-old man shot in Worcester Sunday, police say

A 22-year-old man was injured after being shot in Worcester Sunday, according to the Worcester Police Department. Officials said Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 925 Main St. around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a gunshot victim. When police officers arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man who was injured by a shooting.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Man Shot On Main Street In Worcester: Police

A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after he was injured in a late morning shooting in Worcester, authorities said.Police responded to the shooting near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Worcester Police. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from gun…
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Pride flags stolen, burned behind YMCA, Westfield police say

Pride flags were stolen and burned behind a YMCA Monday, the Westfield Police Department said. They were stolen from a South Maple Street address and it was the fifth time the address has been targeted for theft or vandalism “of similar items,” police said. Two males were photographed wearing masks reaching for two different pride flags. The photo was shared by the police department.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
WORCESTER, MA
mspnews.org

LOCAL, STATE POLICE SEEKING MISSING BROOKFIELD WOMAN

The Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield. Tee was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m. She is 5’6”, 120 lbs....
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home in Belchertown sells for $350,000

Nicholas Dente and Lindsey Dente acquired the property at 154 Chauncey Walker Street, Belchertown, from Kyle M Belanger and Jennifer Belanger on Dec. 28, 2022, for $350,000 which represents a price per square foot of $226. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. There's also a pool in the backyard and one parking space. The unit and sits on a 2.6-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke I-391 bridge to be closed for 6 months in both directions

HOLYOKE – The state Department of Transportation will close the Interstate-391 bridge that leads to downtown for six months to complete construction. The closure will begin on Jan. 17 and will take place on both sides of the highway. It will detour traffic from the bridge leading that leads to the High Street exit, state officials said.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Building fire in Springfield displaces 8 residents

An early morning fire at 240-242 College St. in Springfield has left eight residents unable to return home. The fire occurred around 3:38 a.m. and the fire started on the third-floor rear porch of the building, according to a spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department. Captain Drew Piemonte of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Longmeadow sells for $475,000

Hannah Driscoll and Joseph Volk acquired the property at 82 Knollwood Drive, Longmeadow, from Brandon Stepp and Tracy Stepp on Dec. 30, 2022. The $475,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 20,165 square-foot lot.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

