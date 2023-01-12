Read full article on original website
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model
It’s safe to say that Monday night’s game did not go the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady hoped as the Buccaneers fell 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs in what very well could be Brady’s last game with the team – or even his Read more... The post Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots offensive coordinator search: Is Georgia coach Todd Monken a candidate?
As the Patriots are set to embark in the first offensive coordinator search of the Bill Belichick era, the rumor mill is slowly starting to churn. On Monday, NBC Sports Boston reported that Bill O’Brien is the “primary target” for the Patriots offensive coordinator job. MassLive was also told yesterday that the Patriots haven’t reached out to the Los Angeles Rams about interviewing their quarterback coach, Zac Robinson.
Bill O’Brien is Patriots ‘primary target’ for offensive coordinator job (report)
It’s not often we accurately predict what Bill Belichick will do. The Patriots coach often has his own way of handling business and sometimes, it’s surprising. As it turns out, their next offensive coordinator, however, may be someone most people predicted. Currently, the Patriots are planning to interview...
Longtime Patriots exec Monti Ossenfort lands gig as Cardinals new GM (report)
Arizona’s new general manager has some deep roots in New England. The Cardinals are planning to hire Monti Ossenfort to run their football operations, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ossenfort spent 15 seasons in Bill Belichick’s front office, beginning as a personnel assistant and rising to Director of College Scouting. He has four Super Bowl rings from his time with the Patriots.
Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman playing like a No. 1 goalie again in backup role
BOSTON — Because much of the night centered on David Krejci’s 1,000-game milestone and the offense’s dominant effort in the Bruins’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Jeremy Swayman performance got lost in the shuffle. But Swayman, who has been Boston’s No. 2 goalie this season,...
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits
SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
Patriots assistant Nick Caley to interview for New York Jets coordinator job
The New York Jets are narrowing down their search for a new offensive coordinator. The Patriots AFC East rivals are focused on one of New England’s top offensive assistants. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jets are interviewing Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley today on Tuesday. Caley, 39, has been in New England since 2015. He came to the Patriot after 14 seasons as a college assistant coach. The Canton, Ohio, native was first an offensive assistant before being promoted to the Patriots tight end coach in 2017.
