South Baltimore's Diablo Doughnuts moving to Overlea

The Overlea-Parkville area will be the new home for a popular South Baltimore doughnut shop.

Diablo Doughnuts announced it's moving from Hanover Street in the Brooklyn area to the Beltway Plaza shopping center, on Belair Road just south of I-695. (The shop had just moved last year from Federal Hill to Brooklyn .)

Diablo Doughnuts notes:

"Our bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist."

The bakery offers cheekily-named dougnuts like Unicorn Farts, Panty Dropper and ODB.