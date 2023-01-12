ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson lighting the Mardi Gras tree Saturday

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EomrS_0kCplBt200

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson will be lighting the Mardi Gras Tree Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mardi Gras Park, according to a release from the city. WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast .

The Carnival Season will be officially welcomed as “Mayor Stimpson and other City officials will light the Mardi Gras Tree inside Mardi Gras Park,” reads the release.

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

The Jukebox Brass Brand will be preforming from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Mayor Stimpson will also be reading a proclamation “officially declaring the Mardi Gras season in Mobile.”

A free concert will be held at Cooper Riverside Park from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. by the Jukebox Brass Band for the first Saturdays at the Coop event of 2023 .

