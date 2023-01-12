Woman has been found after being missing for three days
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Warrants Unit have found Melissa Collins after she was reported missing for three days.
Collins was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 p.m. Authorities believed she was with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a Felony Warrant for Burglary, False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will, Tampering with a Witness and two counts of Battery.
With teamwork between CCSO and the Lee County Warrants Unit, and tips from community authorities, they were able to track the pair to a hotel in Fort Myers.
Walton has been taken into custody and Collins has been rescued safely.
