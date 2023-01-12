ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Woman has been found after being missing for three days

By WFTX Digital Team
 4 days ago
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and Lee County Warrants Unit have found Melissa Collins after she was reported missing for three days.

Collins was last seen on Jan. 9 around 10 p.m. Authorities believed she was with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a Felony Warrant for Burglary, False Imprisonment of a Person Against Their Will, Tampering with a Witness and two counts of Battery.

With teamwork between CCSO and the Lee County Warrants Unit, and tips from community authorities, they were able to track the pair to a hotel in Fort Myers.

Walton has been taken into custody and Collins has been rescued safely.

