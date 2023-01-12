East Naples Middle School student receives a special surprise

An East Naples Middle School student was awarded the honor of having their artwork displayed at the U.S. capital in Washington D.C.

Today, sixth grader, Sophia Juarez was told she won the competition and was awarded a certificate of art at the capitol. " I knew I entered the competition but, I had no idea that I won," said Juarez.

In 2016 the state of Florida decided to recognize middle school artists. Each year the school districts must submit one piece of artwork from their county. The winning piece goes to the capital with our local representative or state senator where it will hang for the spring legislation.