ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

East Naples Middle School student receives a special surprise

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYNRf_0kCpl21k00

An East Naples Middle School student was awarded the honor of having their artwork displayed at the U.S. capital in Washington D.C.

Today, sixth grader, Sophia Juarez was told she won the competition and was awarded a certificate of art at the capitol. " I knew I entered the competition but, I had no idea that I won," said Juarez.

In 2016 the state of Florida decided to recognize middle school artists. Each year the school districts must submit one piece of artwork from their county. The winning piece goes to the capital with our local representative or state senator where it will hang for the spring legislation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light

5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fires break out in Lee County

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
LEE COUNTY, FL
People

Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach

A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy