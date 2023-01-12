ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Appeals court rules against vaccine mandate in 3 states

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

An appeals court has affirmed a ban in three states on enforcing a federal vaccine mandate for workers who contract with the federal government.

A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Thursday affirmed a lower court's ruling that said the mandate was unconstitutional. President Joe Biden's administration is not enforcing the rule while legal battles play out around the country.

A federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky, blocked the Biden rule in November 2021 for that state and two others: Tennessee and Ohio. The mandate requires workers contracting with the federal government to wear face masks and be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued a similar ruling in December for Indiana, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“The Sixth Circuit’s decision is a resounding victory against unlawful federal overreach into the personal medical decisions of Kentuckians," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement Thursday.

Cameron, a Republican running for governor, brought the Kentucky lawsuit in 2021.

Theresa B
4d ago

Democrats: the party of ignore the law and disorder. They claim anyone who opposes their views and/or their fake science are "a threat to our democracy" while they trample the constitutional rights of their opponents by politicizing the DOJ and FBI, denying them due process, applying unequal application of our laws, censoring their opponent's free speech and attempting force unethical mandates on everyone. Anyone who continues to support them needs to seriously wake up!

Amanda Tripp
4d ago

notice how all the govoners and businesses all played the blame game passing the blame on to a higher or lower authority? it was illegal and unconstitutional the entire time...they can't mandate a non approved vaccine. what really scares me is the people who though this was ok....that's some nazi programing when they would turn on their friends and family...

Robert Miner
4d ago

I indicated that back in March 2020, as well as lockdown. Only way to place Mandate is 100% vote of the American voters, time period has to be indicated, ie., one week. The federal mandates constitutes dictatorship rule.

