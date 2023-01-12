Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff
The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today
"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday. Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
Former Ohio State Player Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumor
With the 2023 NFL Draft deadline approaching on Monday, one player has yet to make his decision. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to officially announce his decision. There's some speculation brewing that Stroud could be considering a shocking return to the college level. ...
Ohio State Backup Quarterback Has 3-Word Message For CJ Stroud
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud surprised nobody on Monday morning when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud is expected to be a top-five pick in the draft after he had one heck of a collegiate career. After Stroud declared for the draft, his backup, Kyle McCord, had a nice message ...
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
Everything Steve Pikiell said after Rutgers Basketball win over Ohio State
Rutgers improved to 13-5 today with a 68-64 overtime win over Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights were helped out by a host of players as it was a team effort. Following the game, head coach Steve Pikiell discussed the win and what it means for the team moving forward. “What...
sciotopost.com
Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future
OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumors
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't seriously considering returning to school for another season, is he? It seems crazy to suggest that he is, however, the Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to publicly announce his NFL Draft decision. According to reports, Stroud is finalizing his ...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was […]
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north Columbus convenience store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three people they say stole food and soda from a north side convenience store on New Year’s Day. Police say that on Jan. 1 just after 5 a.m., two men and one woman went into a store on the 3300 block of Indianola Avenue and stole […]
614now.com
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Father of murdered 8-month-old: ‘Show forgiveness, show grace’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — DaShawn Smith remembers one of his fondest memories of his son, Marquel, with a smile. He was holding his son on his chest as the baby slobbered on him. “That was the last day I held him,” Smith said. That was Nov. 8. Almost exactly...
