Columbus, OH

The Spun

Veteran Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Moving On

Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb announced the end of his college career Tuesday. The Buckeyes captain posted a video on Twitter confirming that he won't return for a sixth season. "Ohio has become my home for the past five years, and I wouldn't change a thing," Babb said. "I'm excited to start ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement

Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff

The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.  Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud? On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster

Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumor

With the 2023 NFL Draft deadline approaching on Monday, one player has yet to make his decision. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to officially announce his decision. There's some speculation brewing that Stroud could be considering a shocking return to the college level.  ...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future

OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To C.J. Stroud Rumors

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud isn't seriously considering returning to school for another season, is he? It seems crazy to suggest that he is, however, the Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to publicly announce his NFL Draft decision. According to reports, Stroud is finalizing his ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting at west Columbus grocery store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting involving a security guard at the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night. Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store on 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m. Police found Paris Royal, 26, injured with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
