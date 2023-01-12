ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

News 12

Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead

A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
News 12

Funds and support pour in for Hazlet family following fatal house fire

An online fundraiser is gaining steam to help a Hazlet family following a fire that left a mother and her child dead and their home destroyed. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say the fire started just after midnight when Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn found themselves trapped inside the burning house. They were rushed out of the home by responding crews and taken to the hospital where they both later died. A firefighter was also injured.
