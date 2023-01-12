Read full article on original website
Bronx rapper Lil Tjay accused of gun possession
Police say a rapper from the Bronx has been arrested for possessing multiple loaded weapons.
'A Christmas miracle.' Floral Park man says lungs transplanted from fallen FDNY firefighter gave him a second chance at life
Jordan says he's eternally grateful for the second chance at life he's been given. He says he feels a special connection to Moon and his family.
NYPD: Numerous bloody, violent weekend incidents across Brooklyn under investigation
The NYPD is investigating a string of violent acts across the Brooklyn borough Tuesday.
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
News 12
Family: Dog presumed missing after house fire in Hazlet found dead
A dog that was presumed missing following a deadly house fire in Hazlet on Friday has been found dead. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say Jackie Montanaro died after attempting to save her 6-year-old daughter, Madelyn. They were both taken to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
Police: Man accused of shooting at ride-share taxi outside girlfriend's Howell home
Police say witnesses told them that a man shot at a group of people allegedly fleeing from his driveway.
NYPD: Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway assault arrested in Georgia, extradited to NYC
Police say 33-year-old Rodlin Gravesande is accused of throwing some kind of chemical substance at a woman in December at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station.
Police: Man shot in the back in Bed-Stuy; shooter on the loose
A man is now recovering at a hospital after getting shot in the back in Bed-Stuy Sunday night.
News 12
Police: Men steal debit card, cash in gunpoint robbery in East New York
Police say two armed men stole a person’s debit card and cash in East New York on Monday. They say it happened at 702 Vandalia Ave. around 2 p.m. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing and masks. No injuries were reported.
Man convicted of killing Toms River woman in 1994 released from prison
A man accused of killing a Toms River woman in 1994 is freed from prison after serving more than 25 years for murder.
News 12
Funds and support pour in for Hazlet family following fatal house fire
An online fundraiser is gaining steam to help a Hazlet family following a fire that left a mother and her child dead and their home destroyed. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say the fire started just after midnight when Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn found themselves trapped inside the burning house. They were rushed out of the home by responding crews and taken to the hospital where they both later died. A firefighter was also injured.
Officer struck by gunfire in the Bronx; 16-year-old in custody, other suspects on the loose
An officer was shot in the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
72-year-old man killed in Hudson County fire
A 72-year-old man died Sunday in a fire at a Secaucus apartment building.
NYPD: Construction worker in serious condition after accident in Brooklyn
A construction worker is in serious condition after an incident on 8th Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn.
Family relieved sister who was missing since December was found after 3 weeks
The family's quest to find Samantha Primus ended Saturday afternoon when they got a tip that she was on the 1 train at the South Ferry station.
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
NYPD searches for missing 14-year-old Bronx boy missing since Friday
Pemel is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Brownsville residents urge NYC to handle overgrown trees wrecking neighborhood sidewalks
One resident, Jo, told News 12 that a tree that was planted in front of her house on Herzl Street many years ago is now breaking down her sidewalk.
News 12
Glen Cove crossing guard hit by car while on duty discharged from hospital
A Glen Cove crossing guard who was hit by a car on the job in October is now home. Carlos Vazques, 58, was discharged from Glen Cove Hospital today. As News 12 has reported, Vazques was on duty on Dosoris Lane in Glen Cove when he was struck by an SUV.
