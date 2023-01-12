An online fundraiser is gaining steam to help a Hazlet family following a fire that left a mother and her child dead and their home destroyed. It occurred early Friday morning on Brookside Avenue. Officials say the fire started just after midnight when Jackie Montanaro and her daughter Madelyn found themselves trapped inside the burning house. They were rushed out of the home by responding crews and taken to the hospital where they both later died. A firefighter was also injured.

HAZLET, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO