ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California latest to sue drug companies over insulin prices

By ADAM BEAM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nXbr_0kCpkQdE00
1 of 2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday announced it will sue the companies that make and promote most of the nation’s insulin, accusing them of scheming to illegally increase the price of the drug and demanding they return millions of dollars to some diabetics who state officials say were overcharged for the medicine they must have to survive.

The lawsuit, to be filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Attorney General Rob Bonta, is the latest in a parade of legal actions against these companies from states across the political spectrum — all who have accused the corporate giants of abusing their power to quash competition and boost their profits by keeping the price of insulin high.

A 2021 study by the RAND Corporation comparing the insulin prices of nearly three dozen countries found prices in the United States were about 10 times higher than everywhere else. The average price of a vial of insulin in the United States was $98, while in nearby Canada it was $12.

Attorneys general in Kansas, Arkansas,Mississippi,Minnesota and Kentucky have all filed similar lawsuits in recent years.

“It is not a partisan issue,” said Bonta, a Democrat who was elected to his first full term in November. Bonta said state attorneys general from both major political parties “all say the same thing: That the status quo is unacceptable and problematic and awful.”

Bonta sued three companies who make insulin — Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi — and three companies who manage prescription drug programs that provide insulin — CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and Optum Rx.

Bonta said the manufacturers raise the price of insulin “in lockstep with each other.” The prescription drug managers then negotiate with the manufacturers to get a percentage of that price in exchange for prominently promoting their high-price insulin over cheaper alternatives.

“People are losing their lives because they can’t afford the drug,” Bonta said.

Daphne Dorsey, associate director for media relations for Eli Lilly, said the company is “disappointed by the California Attorney General’s false accusations.” She said the average monthly-out-of-pocket cost for Lilly insulin is $21.80, a 44% decrease over the past five years. She urged anyone paying more than $35 a month for Lilly insulin to contact the company.

A representative for Novo Nordisk declined to comment on the lawsuit. But the company provided background information saying the net prices for its insulin products — the list price minus rebates and discounts — have fallen in each of the past five years “in large part to the significant rebates and discounts manufacturers pay to ensure access for patients.”

Mike DeAngelis, executive director of corporate communications for CVS Health, said the manufacturers alone set the list price for their products.

“Nothing in our agreements prevents drug manufacturers from lowering the prices of their insulin products and we would welcome such action,” he said. “Allegations that we play any role in determining the prices charged by manufacturers are false. We plan to vigorously defend against this complaint.”

A statement from Optum Rx said the company “welcomes the opportunity to show the California Office of the Attorney General, just as it has with other States Attorneys General, how we work every day to provide people with access to affordable drugs, including insulin.”

Insulin is made by the pancreas and is used by the human body to convert the food we eat into energy. People who have diabetes don’t produce enough insulin. People with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive.

A team of Canadian scientists discovered insulin a century ago. They sold the patent to the University of Toronto for just $1, hoping to avoid a monopoly that could cause high prices. But eventually, the market came to be dominated by just three companies.

Kevin Wren, an activist associated with the California chapter of #Insulin4All, said he must take insulin every day to survive. Around 2009, Wren said he was working two jobs and did not have health insurance. He had to ration his insulin, taking less than the recommended dosage to make it last longer — a dangerous practice that he said ended up putting him in the hospital with ketoacidosis, a serious complication of diabetes.

Today, Wren says he has good health insurance and doesn’t have to ration his supply of insulin. He said he skirts the law each month by providing people insulin from someone else’s prescription “all so that they don’t have to ration.”

The big insulin manufacturing companies have assistance programs to help people purchase insulin. Novo Nordisk said in 2021 that more than a million people used some form of the company’s assistance when purchasing its insulin.

California’s state government is considering making its own insulin and selling it at a much cheaper price. Last year, the state Legislature approved $100 million for the project, with $50 million set aside for developing three types of insulin and the rest going to a potential manufacturing facility.

State officials hope a California brand of generic insulin could disrupt the market and bring all insulin prices down. Bonta said he hopes his lawsuit does the same thing.

“California can drive markets,” Bonta said, citing the state’s size and economic power. “Change emanates and starts here.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

NM-New Mexico News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Mexico stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Mexico and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Evers: Legislature should seek vote on abortion, not welfare

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers called on Republicans Tuesday to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions rather than seek their views on welfare eligibility. The move came hours before the Republican-controlled state Senate was scheduled to vote on an advisory referendum on welfare eligibility. The referendum would be nonbinding, meaning it wouldn’t change the law, but Republican supporters said they want to put it on the ballot in April to get feedback from the public. Also on the April 4 ballot is a pivotal state Supreme Court race. Evers and fellow Democrats said the Legislature should be focused on restoring abortion rights, which they predicted would have broad support, citing polling data showing a majority of the state’s residents support for legal abortions. Democrats on Tuesday planned to try to substitute the welfare question with a vote on the state’s abortion ban, but the Republican-controlled Legislature is almost certain to reject it. “Legislative Republicans continue to ignore the will of the people,” said Democratic Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. A few hours ahead of the event before a GOP group in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Quarles announced he had decided to reschedule his appearance. Quarles said in a statement that his decision was “due to the controversial nature of another speaker at this event.” Quarles didn’t identify the other speaker. An event flyer listed retired Louisville police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly as another guest at the Tuesday evening event. Quarles, in his second term as the state’s agriculture commissioner, was the lone gubernatorial candidate listed on the flyer. Quarles said he was “invited independently of other speakers.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Gov.-elect Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he’s scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama officials investigate burned body found on dirt road

LOWER PEACH TREE, Ala. (AP) — Officials are investigating a burned body found inside a burned pickup truck in a remote portion of southwest Alabama. Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said his agency is assisting with the investigation. Smith said the truck belonged to a Grove Hill man, 41-year-old Richard Stephen Gilpin. The badly burned body is believed to be Gilpin, Smith said, although a forensic identification is still pending.
GROVE HILL, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy