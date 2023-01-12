ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
The Ann Arbor News

Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
The Ann Arbor News

On MLK day, Michigan RB Blake Corum wants you to know this about him

DETROIT — He was introduced as a star running back from Michigan. A minute-long highlight tape of his thrilling, long runs followed. But when Blake Corum took the Fox Theater stage in downtown Detroit Monday night, at an event commemorating the late civil right icon Martin Luther King Jr., he wanted everyone within earshot to know something else about him.
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Indian restaurant to open Ypsilanti location

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Indian restaurant may soon launch a second location in Ypsilanti — although the fate of its current eatery still hangs in the air. Earthen Jar, 311 S. Fifth Ave., aims to open the doors of an Ypsilanti location this year. The new location at 406 W. Michigan Ave will be “a carbon copy” of the Ann Arbor restaurant, said Sim Sethi, a manager.
