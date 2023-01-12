Read full article on original website
Anti-racism protest in Ann Arbor takes aim at building contractor on MLK Day
ANN ARBOR, MI — Speaking through a megaphone outside the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Richard Mack yelled out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the construction team working on a new apartment development behind the theater. “Your job, Landmark, is to stop hiring racist contractors!” he said,...
Dexter native lands role as leader of Ann Arbor tourism agency
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A local tourism agency has a new president at the helm. Sarah Miller was recently named the president/CEO of Destination Ann Arbor, the city’s tourism development organization. Although she officially took on the role in December 2022, she has been serving as the interim president since last August .
Woman in affair with Mark Schlissel won’t be named, court rules
DETROIT, MI - The University of Michigan does not have to release the name of the woman involved in the affair that led to former President Mark Schlissel’s firing last year, the Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed. A lawsuit in February 2022 challenged UM’s use of the Freedom of...
Get authentic bao at this new Ann Arbor restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For the Yue family, the only bao worth eating is fresh bao. When Raphael and Rongrong Yue moved from China to the U.S. in 2018, they were disappointed with the mass-produced and frozen bao options available in the states.
University of Michigan rally calling for 'Intifada,' demise of Israel stuns internet: 'A call to murder Jews'
Twitter users expressed shock and dismay over a heated anti-Israel rally held at the University of Michigan this week, where demonstrators called for an "Intifada."
Study: Lowest-income Americans Could Get Left Behind in Transition to EVs
Most vehicle-owning households in the U.S. (90 percent) would see a reduction in the percentage of income spent on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles, but more half […] The post Study: Lowest-income Americans Could Get Left Behind in Transition to EVs appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
16K LEGO bricks make up MLK mosaic hanging at Ann Arbor District Library
ANN ARBOR, MI - A 54-mile march depicted by 16,000 LEGO bricks in one mosaic. That is what Aaron Liepman, an Eastern Michigan University biology professor, has captured in his latest LEGO mural. For Martin Luther King Day this year, his artwork shows the civil rights leader arm in arm with peers during the famous 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery in Alabama.
Albert Kahn’s designs live throughout Ann Arbor and University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Albert Kahn’s fingerprints are all over hundreds of buildings throughout southeastern Michigan. The German-born architect is perhaps best known for his work with industrialist Henry Ford, building the Ford Motor Company’s massive River Rouge Complex in Dearborn in 1917. The complex, as well as the 30-story Fisher Building in Detroit, are among his constructions recognized as nationally historic places.
Washtenaw County program links young people with local employers for summer internships
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Young people who live or attend school in Washtenaw County can find paid internships with local employers and career development through a unique program kicking off applications for 2023. SummerWorks, the initiative pairing more than 100 young people ages 16 to 24 with local businesses and...
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Detroit News
Ficano: Repealing right-to-work law won't hurt business prospects | Opinion
An issue catching the attention of both the business community and organized labor is the effort to repeal Michigan's “right-to-work” legislation. As a result of a major win in the governor’s race as well as both legislative chambers, repealing right to work has become an initial priority.
On MLK day, Michigan RB Blake Corum wants you to know this about him
DETROIT — He was introduced as a star running back from Michigan. A minute-long highlight tape of his thrilling, long runs followed. But when Blake Corum took the Fox Theater stage in downtown Detroit Monday night, at an event commemorating the late civil right icon Martin Luther King Jr., he wanted everyone within earshot to know something else about him.
5 great places to get a midnight snack in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- It’s midnight. Your stomach is grumbling. The fridge is empty. What do you do? Where do you go?. Luckily, Ann Arbor has several late-night options to quiet the nocturnal grumblings of empty stomachs.
Ann Arbor Indian restaurant to open Ypsilanti location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Indian restaurant may soon launch a second location in Ypsilanti — although the fate of its current eatery still hangs in the air. Earthen Jar, 311 S. Fifth Ave., aims to open the doors of an Ypsilanti location this year. The new location at 406 W. Michigan Ave will be “a carbon copy” of the Ann Arbor restaurant, said Sim Sethi, a manager.
Detroit News
'How do you just lose a painting like that?': DIA packed in wake of Van Gogh controversy
Detroit — Cheryle Van Wert said she can't fathom how a $5 million Vincent van Gogh painting could have disappeared for six years before turning up at the Detroit Institute of Arts — but she said she drove 100 miles Sunday from Saginaw to the museum to see for herself the artwork that's the subject of a federal lawsuit.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
