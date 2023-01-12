Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State five-star DL target to commit this month
With the college football season freshly concluded, Ohio State is now putting all focus on building towards the future, as next year’s season comes with a lot of questions. One week into the offseason, it would be reasonable to think that Ohio State would see a drop in making headlines.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball ranked No. 2 in latest AP Poll
Monday, the Ohio State women’s basketball team reached another milestone. After already eclipsing their best start in history, they’ve now met their all-time high in the AP Poll, earning the No. 2 ranking in the country. That new ranking comes a day after previous No. 2 Stanford University...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: After four-game losing streak, Ohio State men’s basketball is looking for its identity
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball has struggled of late, with four-straight losses, the latest of which coming Sunday on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in overtime. These recent games have been close, and in a vacuum the results in themselves aren’t cause for concern as college basketball is crazy. But with the four losses happening in a row, with similar issues arising in all four, the questions around the basketball program are becoming louder.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Which assistant coach promotion will be more impactful for Ohio State?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women road win over Nebraska Cornhuskers
It’s hard to tell how a team comes out of having almost a week off from games, but the Ohio State women’s basketball team wasted no time letting the conference know they’re not relenting. The No. 3, undefeated, Buckeyes beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their own court, in a different way than usual, led by a big day from a forward.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State hands out four new offers in the 2024 class
Another busy weekend for the Buckeyes coaching staff is in the books after they sent out a quartet of new offers in recent days. Plus, one of the premiere defensive prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle discusses his offer from Ohio State. Ohio State dishes out four offers. The Buckeyes...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men lose to Rutgers 68-64 in overtime, drop fourth-straight game
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-7, 2-4) fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-5, 5-2) in what was a battle from the beginning at the RAC Center, home of the Scarlet Knights. The two teams went back and forth throughout the second half leading to a bonus five minutes of overtime basketball. Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights pulled out the victory, earning a 68-64 victory. The loss was the fourth-straight for the Buckeyes, who haven’t won since New Year’s Day in Evanston, Ill. against Northwestern.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for January 17, 2023
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 3 Ohio State beats Nebraska 76-67
The Ohio State women’s basketball team entered Saturday’s game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers following six days off from conference competition. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side took that time to improve on weaknesses and rest up for the rest of the Big Ten calendar. Ohio State took what they learned and beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Nebraska, beating Nebraska 76-67 and never having a deficit in the process.
landgrantholyland.com
Savor the rarity of Ohio State’s incredible run of receiver play
It’s difficult for a lot of us to live in the moment and appreciate the good things in life when what triggers us most are the things we don’t have. The pursuit of the better job, the bigger house, and the nicer car is something that can get in the way of the enjoyment of the ones we have.
