NBC Los Angeles
Novak Djokovic Says Leg Injury ‘Not Ideal' After First Round Win
There is a lot on the line for Novak Djokovic, who is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury during the 2023 Australian Open. The Serbian tennis star said after his first round win over Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena on Tuesday that his injury is “not ideal, but it's getting there.”
Novak Djokovic Cruises To Straight Sets Win in Australian Open Return
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic’s road to redemption at the Australian Open is off to a great start. The 35-year-old, who was unable to play the Grand Slam down under last year due to his unvaccinated status, made light work of his opponent, Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.
Tiebreaker Rules and Scoring System at the 2023 Australian Open
Whether you are an avid tennis player or a casual fan, it’s sometimes hard to keep up with the evolving tiebreaker rules and scoring systems that take place. One thing is for sure, 2019 was a pivotal year for scoring at Grand Slams as all final sets that were tied at six games apiece were then decided with a 7-point tiebreaker, winning by two points.
Extreme Weather Strikes Australian Open Day Two, Matches Pushed to Wednesday
It wouldn’t be the Australian Open without excessive heat and summer showers over Melbourne Park. Day 2 of the action down under saw significant delays, resulting in eight matches having to be rescheduled to Wednesday. On the women’s side, the matches affected include American Sloane Stephens and No. 8...
