Lakeland, FL

Florida A&M hosts free legal advice clinic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday the FAMU Law School and other organizations hosted a free law clinic at the school’s campus in downtown Orlando. It was the first-ever clinic as part of the "Great Day of Service" which is sponsored by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission.
ORLANDO, FL
Former university official faces 20 years for siphoning payments

A former official at Southeastern University in Lakeland faces 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty last week to defrauding the university. Brian Carroll, 46, pled to one count of wire fraud for creating a false corporation and then getting the university to hire that corporation for a marketing project. A sentencing date has not been set.
LAKELAND, FL
Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
BARTOW, FL
Polk County chase leads to deadly crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a party left multiple agencies investigating what led up to a deadly crash. Three people are now in custody after allegedly fleeing Polk County deputies, leading them into Osceola County where a crash killed one person. What You Need To Know. Polk...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

