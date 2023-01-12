Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Pasco County teen arrested for threatening school on social media, deputies say
A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Florida A&M hosts free legal advice clinic
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday the FAMU Law School and other organizations hosted a free law clinic at the school’s campus in downtown Orlando. It was the first-ever clinic as part of the "Great Day of Service" which is sponsored by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s MLK Commission.
Six Arrested After Florida Open House Party Promoted On Social Media Turns Violent, Deadly
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk Sheriff Grady Judd gave preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, during the early morning hours of Saturday,
Uncovered police report: 2 bomb threats fail to deter MLK Jr. from delivering Tampa speech in 1961
King's message of equality was not welcomed by all in Tampa. 10 Investigates found a police report detailing two bomb threats ahead of his speech.
Former university official faces 20 years for siphoning payments
A former official at Southeastern University in Lakeland faces 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty last week to defrauding the university. Brian Carroll, 46, pled to one count of wire fraud for creating a false corporation and then getting the university to hire that corporation for a marketing project. A sentencing date has not been set.
Drug house shut down in St. Pete, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said ran a drug house in St. Petersburg.
Case against Lutz man accused of killing, dismembering woman’s body hits legal roadblock
TAMPA, Fla. - The case against a Lutz man accused of killing a Pennsylvania woman more than a year ago has hit a legal roadblock. Robert Kessler is facing first-degree murder charges, but it turns out a key element to the prosecution's case remains a mystery – the victim's cause and manner of death.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Mother, 2 children critically injured after darting in front of SUV in Lakeland, police say
A mother and her two children were seriously injured in Lakeland Sunday night when police say they darted into the path of an oncoming SUV and were struck by the vehicle, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
Polk County chase leads to deadly crash in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — What started as a party left multiple agencies investigating what led up to a deadly crash. Three people are now in custody after allegedly fleeing Polk County deputies, leading them into Osceola County where a crash killed one person. What You Need To Know. Polk...
Lakeland police: Mother, 2 children critically hurt in crash with SUV
LAKELAND, Fla. — A mother and her two children were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries following a crash Sunday night in Lakeland. According to the Lakeland Police Department, officers responded to a crash around 8:55 p.m. near Socrum Loop and Fernery roads. Just before the crash, a...
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Florida Man Convicted Of Attempted Felony Murder Of A Law Enforcement Officer
A Florida man was convicted by a Polk County jury of two Counts of Attempted Felony Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer. James Hilburn led the Bowling Green Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a dangerous high-speed pursuit on November 19th, 2021.
Motorcyclist dies after Pasco County crash
A New Port Richey motorcyclist died after a crash on Monday morning.
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
