Six ways to fake that cozy winter feeling in Miami this season

It’s winter in Miami which means you can usually find us frolicking in Miami parks or taking in the views at the city’s best outdoor restaurants. But even as we bask in this gloriously mild and sunny weather, we’re not exempt from longing for a little dose of that classic, cozy winter feeling from time to time. Luckily, we don’t have to hop on a plane and risk the travel woes that come with polar vortexes, bomb cyclones and whatever else our northern neighbors have to contend with year after year. Minus the snow, Miami is sprinkled with all sorts of things to help get you in that snug, warm and fuzzy mood when the temperature drops.
Bar Lab just opened a new rooftop cocktail bar in Wynwood

With bars in South Beach, Downtown, Miami Beach—not to mention New York, Chicago and L.A.—it was only a matter of time before Bar Lab made its mark in Wynwood. Higher Ground, from the talented team behind Broken Shaker (and Margot and 27 Restaurant), is now officially open at Arlo Wynwood, following a successful soft launch during Art Basel 2022.
