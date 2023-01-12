Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
myfox28columbus.com
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old girl was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue around 8:20 a.m. A Clinton Township police officer observed the car a few miles...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are calling on the community to help them catch a suspect in the case of a bank robbery on Tuesday. Police tweeted these photos saying the man pictured in them handed a teller at the Bank of America on Georgesville Square Drive a note demanding money while making a gesture to indicate he was carrying a weapon.
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
myfox28columbus.com
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
myfox28columbus.com
Teens arrested with guns during fight involving 40-50 juveniles at Easton mall, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens were charged with aggravated riot after they were allegedly caught with loaded handguns amid a fight with dozens of juveniles at Easton Town Center. Columbus police said an estimated 40 to 50 juveniles were "actively fighting" on the mall's first floor around 8:40...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing from Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman approached the cashier to buy soda, and once the cash register drawer opened, she threatens to shoot the worker if she didn't give her all the money, police said. On Wednesday, a woman stole an unspecified amount of money from a Dollar General...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
myfox28columbus.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on November gas station robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for tips to help identify suspects involved in a Columbus gas station robbery. On Nov. 9, 2022, around 11:27 p.m. the suspects entered the gas station located in the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway and approached the victim, police said. Once the...
myfox28columbus.com
Displaced Latitude Five25 residents wait for answers about their future living situations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Roughly three weeks after being forced to evacuate from their apartments at Latitude Five25 on Christmas Day, families are without a place to call home. Right now, they're in temporary housing funded by the Franklin County Board of Commissioners. For some families, that's the Red...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State athlete using NIL to give back to those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University student-athlete distributed around 1,000 pairs of shoes to children, families and seniors on Monday. It's all part of Emma Goldean's partnership with Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian aid organization. And this isn't the first time the OSU field hockey midfielder used her...
myfox28columbus.com
Beating the Monday Blues by giving your mood a boost!
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The third Monday of the year is recognized as Blue Monday, or as some experts suggest, the most depressing day of the year. Fitness Expert, Julie Wilkes, and owner of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to explain how you can elevate your mood with a quick workout!
myfox28columbus.com
2 Northland High students to represent USA at Global Youth Leadership Summit in Berlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students at Northland High School will be representing the United States at the 2023 Unified Youth Leadership Conference at the World Games in Berlin, Germany this summer!. Unified youth leaders Fatimata Sal and Mamie Joe received the special announcement on Friday at school. They...
myfox28columbus.com
Directors highlight Ohio based films ahead of the Cinema Columbus Film Festival
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As awards season approaches, local screenwriters are highlighting the rise of talent and filming locations around Central, Ohio! Ahead of the Cinema Columbus Film Festival, the Executive Director of Columbus Film Commission John Daugherty and film writer and Director of They Them Us and Associate Professor of Film at Kenyon College, Jon Sherman, join Good Day Columbus to highlight ways Central Ohioans can get involved in filmmaking.
myfox28columbus.com
MLK annual birthday breakfast celebration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee Rhonda Evans shares details and what people can expect at the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
myfox28columbus.com
'It's time that we all come together,' Leaders get set for annual MLK Breakfast
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Central Ohio is set for tons of events to honor the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From marches, to breakfasts, to conversations, Columbus is doing its part to remember the civil right icon. Columbus' biggest event includes an annual MLK Breakfast at the...
