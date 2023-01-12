“We have been friends since we were four years old,” the actress said after waving gleefully to her friends during an interview Margot Robbie had a touching – and hilarious – moment on the red carpet of her new film. The actress was mid-interview at the premiere of her new movie Babylon in her home country of Australia when she was interrupted by her friends yelling her nickname: "Hey Maggot!" Entertainment reporter Justin Hill, who was interviewing the 32-year-old actress at the time, posted a video that shows the...

5 HOURS AGO