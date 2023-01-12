Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Sean Penn and Robin Wright were married from 1996 until they divorced in 2010 Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together. Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator. The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together. Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
Pamela Anderson on Finally Telling Her 'Whole Story' in Her Own Words: 'It's Been a Healing Process'
"I had no idea how much anger I had inside," the actress tells PEOPLE Pamela Anderson is finally telling her story. In a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), the actress shares her life story in her own words. Last year, when the Hulu series Pam & Tommy dramatized her love affair and marriage to rocker Tommy Lee and the theft of their personal tapes, Anderson didn't say a word. But now she's ready to set the record straight. As she explains in an interview and...
David Foster Says It's a 'Little Bit Different' Raising a Toddler at 73: 'I Can Offer Him Wisdom'
David Foster tells PEOPLE about his approach to raising 23-month-old son Rennie David Foster is still adjusting to being the father of a baby boy. Foster, 73, welcomed son Rennie, 23 months, in 2021 with wife Katharine McPhee, 38, having already raised six adult daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36. "I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different," Foster tells PEOPLE. The music producer is also...
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Applegate brought her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, to Sunday's event, which marks the actress' first awards show since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021 Christina Applegate made a memorable appearance at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. The Dead to Me star, 51, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, paid tribute to her character, Jen, and Linda Cardellini's character, Judy, with her award show manicure. The actress had her nails painted a deep blue shade with "Jen" and "Judy" written on them...
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Joanna Gaines and daughter Emmie were caught in a big mess of hair in the silly selfie fail Joanna Gaines' sweet mother-daughter moment got blown away. The Magnolia mom, 44, shared her attempts at taking selfies with daughter Emmie, 12, on Instagram Sunday, showing how a windy day made the simple task significantly harder. Set to "Wind Beneath My Wings," the humorous Reel shows the mom of five posing with Emmie as it cycles through their selfie attempts, which show both of their faces completely covered by each other's...
Bruce Willis Poses with Daughter Tallulah in Silly 'High Drama' Snapshots — See the Photos!
The father-daughter photo opp comes after Bruce Willis gathered with his whole brood, including all five children and both wives, for a Christmas family photo last month Bruce Willis has no problem being goofy. The Golden Globe winner, 67, served some silly expressions as he posed with his and Demi Moore's youngest daughter Tallulah Willis in photos the 28-year-old posted on Friday, along with some other random snapshots of her day. "High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," Tallulah wrote...
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'
"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
Below Deck: Camille's Chances Slim and Fraser Fears There's 'No Role' for Her After Captain's Ultimatum
"I feel Camille has got an excuse for every single thing I'm putting her up on," Fraser admits in PEOPLE's exclusive clip for Monday's Below Deck episode Camille Lamb may be losing her spot on motor yacht St. David. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Monday's Below Deck episode, chief stew Fraser Olender confronts Lamb about blowing off her responsibilities onboard on the ship. "I've just gone into the cabins and they are not done," Olender explains. Lamb quickly defends herself, responding, "I did all my jobs and helped the girls do theirs." RELATED: Below Deck's...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos
Kaley Cuoco looked radiant stepping onto the Critics Choice Awards red carpet alongside boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Kaley Cuoco enjoyed a special maternity fashion moment at the Critics Choice Awards. The pregnant Flight Attendant star attended the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday with her baby bump on display in a beautiful black Dior Couture gown. Sharing photos from the evening on Instagram, she shared her gratitude for the long-sleeved black gown. "Thank you for this super chic, delicious look!" she wrote, tagging the luxury fashion house. "Thank you team for making this preggo feel perfect,"...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Sterling Skye is already practicing her parenting skills. On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her 22-month-old daughter playing mom to her baby doll. Sterling, who wears a pair of tan and white checked pants and a white tee, sweetly cradles her...
People
A Look Back at the Late C.J. Harris' Season 13 'American Idol' Audition
The musician died on Sunday at 31 years old Following the tragic news of C.J. Harris' death on Sunday, PEOPLE is looking back at the musician's 2014 American Idol audition. "I feel like this is my time to be here. I grew up listening to you man," Harris told Keith Urban, who was a judge at the time alongside Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr.. "I appreciate ya'll giving me an opportunity." Harris — who was a 22-year-old guitar teacher from Alabama at the time — then announced that he would...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's Son: 'In Training'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa spent some quality time with Selling Sunset co-star Bre Tiesi's 6-month-old son Legendary, whom she shares with Nick Cannon Heather Rae El Moussa is getting ready to be a mom! The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, decided to get some hands-on baby time with co-star Bre Tiesi's 6-month-old son Legendary over the weekend. Sharing a photo and a video on Instagram Sunday, Heather wears a blue knit sweater dress as she holds the infant, whom Tiesi shares with Nick Cannon. In the video,...
Margot Robbie Surprised by Childhood Friends on 'Babylon' Red Carpet in Sydney — Watch
“We have been friends since we were four years old,” the actress said after waving gleefully to her friends during an interview Margot Robbie had a touching – and hilarious – moment on the red carpet of her new film. The actress was mid-interview at the premiere of her new movie Babylon in her home country of Australia when she was interrupted by her friends yelling her nickname: "Hey Maggot!" Entertainment reporter Justin Hill, who was interviewing the 32-year-old actress at the time, posted a video that shows the...
Amy Brenneman Recalls Jeff Bridges 'Fighting for His Life' Amidst COVID Battle While Filming 'The Old Man'
The actor contracted the virus not long after his cancer diagnosis and almost died Amy Brenneman is opening up about working with Jeff Bridges while he battled two major illnesses while shooting The Old Man. At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday — where Bridges received the Lifetime Achievement Award — Brenneman talked to PEOPLE about working alongside Bridges while the actor dealt with cancer and COVID — and why he's her role model. "I was with Jeff Bridges every day for 60 days," Brenneman, 58, said....
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
AGT: All-Stars: Simon Cowell Helps 1 Act Make History by Unexpectedly Pushing His Golden Buzzer
"It just feels like, in this moment, I thought my life was already changed, but now it's solidified," comedian Mike E. Winfield tells PEOPLE after earning Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer History was made on Monday's episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars. Midway through the new episode of the America's Got Talent extension series, judge and executive producer Simon Cowell made a surprising move when he pressed his Golden Buzzer for comedian Mike E. Winfield, who competed on season 17 of AGT. "You've come back funnier, more confident," Cowell, 63, said after...
