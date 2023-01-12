ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Japanese PM asks for Canada’s help on clean energy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VlNaG_0kCpj1vl00
1 of 8

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is looking to Canada to help his country wean itself off fossil fuels from places such as Russia.

Kishida is in Ottawa Thursday for his first visit as Japan’s head of government, as part of a tour of other Group of Seven countries.

Japan holds the G-7 presidency this year and is set to host meetings with the leaders of some of the world’s richest countries. The group includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

Tokyo plans to use the presidency to coordinate with other states on economic management and punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida arrived late Wednesday in Ottawa from London, and is expected to head to Washington, D.C. later Thursday.

The visit comes during a time of geopolitical alignment between Japan and Canada, both of which have recently singled out China as a threat to stability in the region.

Kishida’s arrival marks the first visit to Canada by an Asian head of government since Ottawa launched its Indo-Pacific strategy last November, which called for closer ties with countries that can counterbalance Beijing’s influence.

A new Japanese defense strategy unveiled last month included working with allies to ward off threats from North Korea and China, and made it legal for Japan to conduct military strikes against enemy bases. Tokyo is boosting its military spending by 26% in just one year.

Meanwhile, a regional trade deal launched in 2018 has helped both countries expand trade with each other’s markets. Under the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, Canada has increased its exports of pork and oil to Japan, while it has brought in more imports of Japanese machinery and auto parts.

“Trade is booming between our two countries,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a Thursday lunch he hosted for Kishida and corporate executives.

“We share a vision for peace and prosperity on both sides of the Pacific.”

Kishida told guests that liquefied natural gas will play a “crucial role” in Japan’s energy transition, and that Canada’s looming LNG export terminal is one example of multiple ways Ottawa can help.

“On science, technology and innovation, (digital transformation) and startups, I am very keen to further strengthen co-operation between industry, government and academia in both countries,” Kishida told participants in Japanese, through an English interpreter.

“Nuclear power will also play a key role, and we look forward to working together to make the nuclear supply chain more resilient.”

The Canadian government will lead a trade delegation to Japan this fall, Trudeau said, and Japanese companies interested in mining and electric-vehicle battery components aim to visit Canada in the spring.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As a crowd of thousands chanted “Long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine,” the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens’ metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe. Constantine’s...
The Associated Press

Germany’s defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
The Associated Press

NATO surveillance planes temporarily deployed to Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two of three NATO surveillance planes deployed temporarily to Romania have arrived at an air base near Bucharest, from where they will fly missions to monitor Russian military activity near the borders of the 30-nation military alliance. The Airborne Warning and Control System planes landed...
The Associated Press

UN names Pakistani linked to Mumbai attacks as terrorist

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations has designated an anti-India militant being held in Pakistan as a global terrorist, the world body’s second such designation stemming from the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people. The announcement regarding Pakistani citizen Abdul Rehan Makki was hailed by...
The Associated Press

Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A trial in absentia opened Tuesday for Belarus’ top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country’s beleaguered opposition. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that...
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
The Associated Press

High-ranking Wagner Group member seeks asylum in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway, authorities said Monday. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration, also known by its Norwegian acronym UDI, confirmed to The Associated Press that Andrey Medvedev has sought shelter in Norway. “For reasons of security and privacy, the UDI cannot comment further on this matter,” UDI said in an email to the AP. His Norwegian lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes, confirmed that Medvedev was in Norway and had sought asylum.
The Associated Press

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
The Associated Press

Reports: Iran arrests German for photographing oil facility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A German national has been arrested in Iran after photographing an oil facility, two semi-official news agencies reported on Tuesday. The Tasnim news agency and the Student News Network, both close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said the individual was taking photographs at the Omidiyeh oil facility in the southwestern Khuzestan province. They did not provide further details.
The Associated Press

Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany (AP) — Monday was just Day Two for Ukrainian soldiers at the U.S. military’s new training program, but the message was coming through loud and clear. These are urgent times. And the lessons they will get in the next five weeks on weapons, armored...
The Associated Press

African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Africa’s star musicians hit the red carpet this past weekend at the annual All Africa Music Awards, celebrating the continent’s best talent. The four-day event culminated Sunday evening at an awards ceremony on the outskirts of Senegal’s capital, Dakar, and included performances from some of Africa’s most popular musicians such as Nigeria’s P-Square and Tiwa Savage, Mali’s Rokia Kone and Senegalese singers, Youssou N’dour and Baaba Maal.
The Associated Press

‘They are on the run’: Somalia leads fight against al-Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Enough was enough. For 13 years, extremists with al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate had controlled Mohamud Adow’s village in central Somalia, imposing harsh ideology and arresting local teachers and traditional leaders. Then, word came that Somali forces in a surprising national offensive had expelled...
The Associated Press

Passenger's video captures last moments before Nepal crash

NEW DELHI (AP) — Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal’s 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway by flying over buildings and green fields over Pokhara, a Nepalese city in the foothills of the Himalayas. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal’s livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views seen from the plane’s window to fellow passengers who were laughing. Finally, Jaiswal, wearing a yellow sweater, turned the camera to himself and smiled. Then it happened. The plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal’s smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers. Within seconds the footage turned shaky and recorded the screeching sound of an engine. Toward the end of the video, huge flames and smoke took over the frame.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
619K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy