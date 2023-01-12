Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
CBS Sports
Buffalo vs. Bowling Green: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Buffalo Bulls won both of their matches against the Bowling Green Falcons last season (99-88 and 112-85) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Bulls and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena. Buffalo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Xavier jumps into top 10, Duke falls out of Coaches Poll
The top-10 of the latest Coaches Poll has a major shakeup with Xavier entering the picture for the first time all season following a 2-0 week with wins over UConn and Marquette. The Musketeers jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in the poll, claiming for the first time this season the honor of being the highest-ranked team in the Big East.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Russell Westbrook becomes NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles off of the bench
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is already the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, and now he's also the all-time leader in triple-doubles off of the bench. Westbrook recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes off of the pine in L.A.'s 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. It was Westbrook's fourth triple-double as a reserve on the season, which is the most in NBA history. Detlef Schrempf has the second most with three. The former MVP now has 198 career triple-doubles, and counting.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Steps up as facilitator
Gordon finished with 19 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes in Monday's 140-132 loss to the Lakers. With point guard Kevin Porter (foot) missing his third straight game, Gordon stepped up as a facilitator, finishing the night as the Rockets' leading assist man. Assuming Porter's absence doesn't prove to be an extended one, Gordon can't be depended on to regularly offer useful production in the assists column. Instead, Gordon is best utilized as a streaming option for points, free-throw percentage and three-pointers in games when Houston is without one of its other four starters (Porter, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith).
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Key role in comeback win
Oshie scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged four PIM, notched two hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Oshie scored the game-tying goal 5:54 into the third period, and he set up Dmitry Orlov's game-winner in overtime. This was Oshie's second multi-point effort in seven outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old winger has had another injury-plagued campaign, but he's picked up nine goals, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 66 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating in the 29 contests he's been healthy enough to suit up for.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. reminds LeBron James how old he is: 'You played against my dad'
LeBron James is embarking on his 20th season in the NBA and he's obviously faced many players during that time. Now he's beginning to face the sons of some of the players that he competed against early in his career. During Monday's game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't suit up Monday
Middleton (knee) is listed as out for Monday's matchup against the Pacers. Middleton hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation. He recently went on a G League assignment to get some 5-on-5 work in, and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the three-time All-Star is "on the cusp of a return" after an extended absence. Monday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Bucks could be erring on the side of caution by holding Middleton out against the Pacers in anticipation of a possible return Tuesday against the Raptors. However, with Tuesday marking just the second of three games for the Bucks this week, fantasy managers in weekly leagues are best off not activating Middleton, considering he won't be available for more than two games, at best.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Likely to play Tuesday
Murray is probable for Tuesday's game against San Antonio due to a left ankle sprain. Murray has been listed as probable before being upgraded to active in each of his last two games after exiting Wednesday's game due to an ankle injury. Tuesday's contest should be no different; however, fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status leading up to tipoff considering the tilt is the first leg of a back-to-back set.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Behind schedule but feels good
Hendricks' shoulder, which he strained last July, feels "amazing," but his availability for Opening Day remains up in the air, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hendricks struggled to a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts before suffering the injury, which was eventually revealed to be a capsular tear. He's...
CBS Sports
49ers' Danny Gray: Rarely sees field in rookie year
Gray finished his rookie campaign with one reception (seven targets) for 10 yards and one rush for nine yards in the regular season. Gray logged just 85 offensive snaps across 13 active games, failing to crack the regular rotation even in relief of injured starters. Head coach Kyle Shanahan drew up a couple of gadget plays for his third-round wideout, but he didn't trust the rookie in meaningful moments this season. Perhaps Gray sees more usage in his sophomore campaign, but he will have to fight up several spots on the receiver depth chart during training camp to be worth monitoring in fantasy.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Keynan Middleton: Links up with ChiSox
Middleton (toe) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday. Middleton is moving on to a new organization after splitting the 2022 campaign with the Diamondbacks and their Triple-A affiliate in Reno. Before missing the final three weeks of the season with a sprained left big toe, Middleton posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 17 innings with Arizona. Presumably back to full health, Middleton could get the chance to compete for a spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen, but he's more likely to open the campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
CBS Sports
Padres' Domingo Tapia: Lands minors deal with Friars
Tapia signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday. Tapia elected free agency earlier this offseason after spending the 2022 season in the Royals and Athletics organizations. He made all 11 of his appearances at the big-league level with Oakland, logging an 8.47 ERA and 2.29 WHIP in 17 innings. The 31-year-old right-handed reliever will likely open the 2023 campaign at Triple-A El Paso.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jorge Alfaro: Signs with Boston
Alfaro signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Alfaro split time behind the plate with Austin Nola in San Diego last season, slashing .246/.285/.383 across 274 plate appearances. Both of Boston's major-league catchers haven't shown to be anything special at the plate either, so there's a chance Alfaro wins a spot this spring.
CBS Sports
NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This five-way Divisional Round football parlay pays 25-1
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will meet for the first time this season when they square off during the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. San Francisco punched its ticket to the second weekend of the NFL playoffs 2023 with a 41-23 win against Seattle as a nine-point home favorite. Dallas went on the road and blew out Tampa Bay on Monday, easily covering the 2.5-point spread in a 31-14 final. The 49ers are four-point favorites in the latest 2023 NFL Divisional Round odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Divisional Round NFL lines should you target with your Divisional Round NFL bets? Before you make any Divisional Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Marcell Harris: Tenure with with Jets ceases
Harris' (ankle) practice squad contract with the Jets expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Harris opened the regular season on the Jets' active roster and appeared in the first 10 games before being waived Nov. 24. The 28-year-old linebacker then joined the team's practice squad and was elevated for the Week 14 loss to Buffalo. However, he was forced out with an ankle injury that landed him on the practice squad injured list for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Harris, who spent the first four seasons in a consistent role with San Francisco, finished this season with a career-low 12 tackles. He'll now likely seek to carve out a special-teams rile somewhere heading into the 2023 regular season.
