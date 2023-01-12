Read full article on original website
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County
This weekend's storm, which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.
signalscv.com
Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa
A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
El Cajon mobile home goes up in flames
A fire destroyed an empty mobile home Monday, according to Heartland Fire and Rescue.
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
‘No one is using’ California border pedestrian crossing after reopening, customs officer says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not providing official numbers, but one customs officer who wanted to remain anonymous told border report "no one is using Ped West in spite of all the calls to reopen it."
Pedestrian Struck, Killed at Escondido Intersection by Pickup Truck
A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck, police said Sunday. The Escondido Police Department received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was pronounced dead...
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
Pedestrian hit in North County while reportedly pushing bike in crosswalk
A 58-year-old man was struck by vehicle while pushing a bicycle in a crosswalk Thursday, said the Carlsbad Police Department.
Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school
The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of the suspect's jacket pocket.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
Storm brings high rain totals across San Diego County
The second in a pair of weekend atmospheric rivers continued to bring stormy conditions early on the morning of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
New SoCal storm knocks down trees and boulders, creates muddy mess
In Woodland Hills, a massive tree came crashing down and crushed at least a dozen cars at a shopping center on Mulholland Drive.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
