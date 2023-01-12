ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Student taken to hospital after scare at La Mesa

A La Mesa Junior High student who appeared to have an elevated heart rate that alarmed school officials was taken to the hospital Friday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to William S. Hart Union High School District officials. The student was able to speak with the...
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
