The Salvation Army of Dubuque is still hoping to get closer to its 2022 campaign goal of $320,000. The kettle portion of the campaign finished on December 24th and raised $110,000. A report says the mail appeal will continue until January 31st, and so far, has brought in nearly $128,000. The Dubuque Salvation Army was able to provide its usual Christmas assistance programs distributing new toys to more than 500 needy children and food vouchers to about 2,000 area residents.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO