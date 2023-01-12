Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Weather Service issues storm warning ahead of snowfall in Kearney area
The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a number of advisories ahead of expected snow. The service said in its advisory the watch and warning areas include Buffalo, Hall, Howard, Merrick, Hamilton, Adams, Phelps, Clasy, Furnas, Harland, Franklin, Webster, Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Nance and Nuckolls counties. “A winter storm...
Kearney Hub
Citizens Opposed to the Merger postpones meeting due to potential storm
HOLDREGE – Considering the potential winter storm this week, Citizens Opposed to the Merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District has rescheduled its public meeting. The new meeting date will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Phelps County Ag...
Kearney Hub
Tasty lunches offered at senior centers this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
UNK swimmers compete in California; Stars' Klinginsmith to enter wrestling Hall of Fame; Duda named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
IRVINE, Calif. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's swim team returned to the pool after a long break to finish third at the OC Invitational on Saturday. The Lopers got some training in before taking part in a seven-team meet — held outside — and hosted by Division II Concordia-Irvine.
Kearney Hub
UNK's Wes Ferguson wins mile, 800 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Defending NCAA Division II 800-meter national champion Wes Ferguson won two events as the University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team returned to action at The Graduate Classic in Lincoln. Ferguson started a productive weekend by winning the mile in 4 minutes, 13.92 seconds on...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Concert Association continues strong with 4 concerts remaining this season
KEARNEY – Even though the season has already started, Carol Ellenwood wants to remind patrons that they can enjoy the remainder of the Kearney Concert Association’s season of musical concerts at an affordable price. With four concerts scheduled between February and May, Kearney Concert Association board members hope...
Kearney Hub
Family, authorities continue search for missing Aurora elderly couple
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 17
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (21) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Former Loper Jake Mandelko added to UNK football coaching staff
KEARNEY — Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive back Jake Mandelko is the Lopers' new special teams coordinator and defensive line coach. New Loper head coach Ryan Held made the announcement Monday, saying: "I'm excited to have Jake on our staff. He is a former Loper and he bleeds blue. He will coach our DL and Special Teams in the way he played for UNK. It will be done with DDT!”
Kearney Hub
Bearcats third at HAC wrestling tournament
LINCOLN — The Kearney High wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament. Norfolk, with 242 points, easily won the tournament with Lincoln East (192) second and Kearney a close third (189.5). Grand Island (169.5) finished fourth. Kearney advanced three wrestlers to the championship match with...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High falls late to Bellevue West
KEARNEY — Against arguably the top team in the state, Kearney High girls nearly handed Bellevue West its third loss of the season. Fresh off a 93-91 loss, the Thunderbirds had a lower-scoring, stressful game in their 59-58 win against Kearney. With 8.3 seconds remaining, Bellevue West’s Naomi White...
Kearney Hub
Freedom Rider to speak at UNK's MLK Day of Service
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion will host the third annual MLK Day of Service Jan. 25 at UNK. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union. This year’s service project will include a school supply drive to benefit area elementary students in Kearney, Lexington and Grand Island, as well as a drop-in letter of encouragement writing workshop for those same students.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Library to host monthly Family Game Night
KEARNEY – Mark your calendar for a fun evening of games at Kearney Public Library. Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Family Game Night from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll provide board games, card games and many types of puzzles and brain teasers. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Kearney Hub
Sarah Schmitt hits late bucket to give Lopers 53-52 win over Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. — Junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left to lift No. 19 University of Nebraska at Kearney over Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in the Tigers' Gross Memorial Coliseum. "Ball goes in; sometimes the ball doesn't go in but we...
Kearney Hub
Pastor's Pen: Are you smarter than a sandhill crane?
Jeff Foxworthy’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” tests adult contestants on information they should have learned before junior high school. It is amazing how much information people forget. Participants advance toward the top prize of $1,000,000 by answering questions that start at lower grade levels...
Kearney Hub
Second-half rallies lift S-E-M over Pleasanton
SUMNER — S-E-M found the secret to success in the halftime locker room on Saturday. The Mustangs trailed Pleasanton at halftime in both games Saturday before going on third-quarter runs to claim key Fort Kearny Conference victories. The S-E-M boys started the second half on a 15-0 run that...
Kearney Hub
Visually impaired support group won't meet this month
KEARNEY – The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support Group will not meet this month. Its next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 I Ave. For more information, call Judy Beck at 308-293-8922. FAVE 5:...
Comments / 0