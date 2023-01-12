The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor, 89 and 92, respectively, were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee’s. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn’t planned.

AURORA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO