MIAMI (AP)Tylor Perry scored 17 points as North Texas beat Florida International 64-57 on Monday night. Perry also grabbed seven rebounds for the Mean Green (15-4, 6-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jayden Martinez hit two 3-pointers and scored 13. Denver Jones...

DENTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO