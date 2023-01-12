Read full article on original website
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
Saint Michael’s Resident Recognized Nationally for Developing Anti-Bias Education Program
An internal medicine resident at Saint Michael’s Medical Center, has been recognized with a national award for an educational program she designed to thwart bias in the delivery of health care. Dr. Manogjna Ruth Prasad, a third-year resident at Saint Michael’s received the 2023 David Leach Award from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). She will be recognized along with the other winners at the 2023 ACGME Annual Educational Conference in Nashville, Tenn., at the end of February. “The award recipients truly embody this year’s conference theme, Meaning in Medicine: Making a Difference, and have made immeasurable contributions to the...
NJ says treatment is needed in 3 counties for tree-killing insect
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is recommending treatment for over 5,000 acres to get a better handle on a tree-killing insect. Based on egg mass surveys conducted from August to December, NJDA has laid out an outline for its 2023 program to put a dent in the population of spongy moths.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Registration for NJEDA Small Business Readiness Assistance Program Now Open
Karima Jackson, owner of Exquisite Property Services of Newark is a graduate of the SBBRP program. (Photo provided) The next round of registration for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Small Business Bonding Readiness Assistance Program (SBBRP) has officially opened. Small businesses are invited to apply through the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) and the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (SHCCNJ).
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
Ex-worker sues N.J. cannabis operator for racial discrimination
A former employee of Ascend Wellness Holdings is suing the multi-state cannabis operator, claiming she was harassed and discriminated against by management because of her race and unfairly fired. The ex-employee, who is Black, filed the lawsuit in Passaic County against Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc., its subsidiary New Jersey Management...
The story of a maid who became an assemblywoman
A former maid and the granddaughter of slaves, Remay Pearce (1920-2007) served as an assemblywoman from Essex County for about seven weeks in 1979 and 1980. In those days, when a seat in the legislature became vacant, it would remain empty until the next general election – even if the seat were about to expire. That led to a few short-term legislative careers.
North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy
Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
Walmart’s HIV-focused specialty pharmacy opens in Hudson County
The pharmacy will feature industry-leading clinical programs, HIV trained pharmacists, care-coordination, healthy lifestyle guidance and emotional support services provided by Walmart community health workers.
Hackensack University Medical Center Is Hiring Hospitality and Food Service Workers
Hackensack, NJ - Hackensack University Medical Center will be hosting a hospitality and food services hiring event on Thursday, January 19, 2023. From 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. interviews will be held for Environmental Services Aide (Housekeeping), and Food Services positions. There will be a $1,000 sign-on bonus for applicable departments. Registration is required. If you meet the minimum qualifications, a member of the Talent Selection team will confirm your registration and provide further details. Click here to register.
‘This state is broken’ – NJ mayor blasts Murphy on crime
The mayor of a popular New Jersey shore town is again blasting Gov. Phil Murphy's administration for policies he believes have contributed to a rise in crime. "This state is broken," lamented Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra. Kanitra posted a rant to his personal Facebook page following an attempted...
Trailblazer: N.J. VFW Commander Luddie Austin
Luddie H. Austin, a former Trenton police sergeant and decorated New Jersey Army National Guard veteran has become the first Black to serve as State Commander of the New Jersey Veterans of Foreign Wars, in 2021. Austin served in the National Guard from 1987 to 2008 and was a military...
$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report
Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports. The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.
North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling
The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
Union Woman Struck by Postal Truck
UNION, NJ – An elderly woman was struck by a postal truck Monday morning on Tucker Avenue and is in critical condition as of publication time. According to a Union official, a woman in her 80s, was struck as she passed into the path of the postal truck as it was backing up. She was transferred to University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Union police are continuing their investigation. TAPinto Union will provide additional information when it becomes available.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
