MADRID (AP) — Elche’s winless run in the Spanish league was extended to 17 matches after drawing at Cádiz 1-1 on Monday. Elche remaned the only team without a league victory. It has only five points, 10 fewer than second-to-last Sevilla. It was Elche’s first draw after a streak of five losses in a row in the league.

21 HOURS AGO