It’s Messi vs. Ronaldo again in unlikely Saudi reunion
One of the greatest rivalries in soccer history is set to resume at the unlikely venue of Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium. The stage is set Thursday for Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo when Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain takes on a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match.
Empoli beats struggling Sampdoria 1-0 after late drama
EMPOLI, Italy (AP) — Empoli boosted its chances of avoiding getting dragged into a relegation scrap after beating struggling Sampdoria 1-0 with late drama at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Monday. Omar Colley thought he equalized in the seventh minute of stoppage time, sparking wild scenes of celebration among the...
Elche’s winless streak in Spanish league reaches 17 matches
MADRID (AP) — Elche’s winless run in the Spanish league was extended to 17 matches after drawing at Cádiz 1-1 on Monday. Elche remaned the only team without a league victory. It has only five points, 10 fewer than second-to-last Sevilla. It was Elche’s first draw after a streak of five losses in a row in the league.
Spain referees ask for help after VAR mistake in league game
MADRID (AP) — Spanish referees are calling for VAR to be boosted by semi-automated offside technology after a video-review mistake in a league match between Cádiz and Elche. The referee’s technical committee made the request to the Spanish league in a statement released on Tuesday by the Spanish...
