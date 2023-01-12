Food banks seek help from legislature to fulfill mission

Food banks across Texas are asking state lawmakers who have begun meeting in Austin to pass several bills they say would help them fulfill their mission. The non-profit, Feeding Texas, represents 21 food banks and provided a list of five priorities for this year's legislative session:

1. Increase funding for produce rescue to help food banks provide nutritious food to their communities. The Surplus Agricultural Products Grant helps food banks rescue unsellable produce for distribution to hungry Texans, offsetting losses for Texas growers and mitigating the impact of food waste on the environment.

2. Index the SNAP vehicle asset test to inflation to better reflect today’s car values. Current limits on vehicle value haven’t been updated since 2001 (primary car) and 1974 (additional cars), forcing families to choose between a reliable vehicle and feeding their families.

3. Improve college completion rates by maintaining access to SNAP for low-income students enrolled in vocational and technical degree programs. This policy was adopted during the pandemic to ensure students can access the food assistance they need to finish their degrees and go on to gainful employment. This pandemic-era change makes good business sense for Texas.

4. Support people exiting the criminal justice system to enroll in SNAP by implementing pre-release registration. By ensuring access to food, SNAP supports the re-entry process and reduces recidivism. Note: This is not an expansion of benefits; these individuals are already eligible for SNAP.

5. Improve health outcomes and reduce state healthcare costs by piloting a Medicaid reimbursement program for medical nutrition programs, such as Food Rx and Medically Tailored Meals. These proven interventions demonstrate that healthy food is good medicine.

"They're smart and targeted bills," says Feeding Texas Chief Executive Celia Cole. "We're not talking about significant expansions or programs that are going to add costs to the state budget. This is about making federal programs work better for Texas."

Cole says early discussions have indicated the measures could gain bipartisan support because they would not require resources from the state budget.

"SNAP funding is all federal in a way that really supports educational and employment outcomes for Texans," she says.

In the case of maintaining SNAP for low income students in technical and vocational schools, Cole says many students drop out of community colleges when they struggle to pay for food, housing and tuition. In turn, she says Texas loses people who could learn trades that are in demand now.

She says the first item listed, grants to help food banks "rescue" unsold produce from farmers, would lead to long-term economic benefit.

"It's a win for the farmers, many of whom are really struggling as a result of the pandemic and drought," Cole says. "It's a win for hungry families."

Cole says providing fresh produce and nutritious food can lead to the improved health outcomes in the organization's fifth priority. She says improved health will lead to more people becoming self-sufficient and less reliant on state services.

"We're not going to be a thriving, prosperous state if we don't have an educated and healthy workforce," she says. "That's what these programs are intended to do."

Feeding Texas worked with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to develop the priorities.

“Inflation is leading to a surge in the number of people seeking emergency food from the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Tarrant Area Food Bank is responding as best we can to the increased demand for food, but fighting hunger is a public-private partnership and we need the Texas Legislature at the table," TAFB Chief Executive Julie Butner wrote in a statement.

Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 13 counties in North Texas and says it provides about one million meals a week.

