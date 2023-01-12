Ask the Expert: Who knew there were so many classified papers out there?

The Attorney General Merrick Garland announced another special counsel to deal with documents that never made it the National Archives. The latest ones involve President Biden, when he'd been the Vice-President, during the Obama years.

Some of those turned up in a workspace, and another in the President's garage at his home. When they found them, the White House returned them to the National Archives and informed the Justice Department.

On today's Ask The Expert North Texas, Mark Jones joined us. He's a political science professor at Rice University.

