AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a north Phoenix fast-food restaurant that happened over the weekend. Authorities announced early Tuesday morning that 39-year Luis Fernando Parra was arrested on accusations of murder after investigators say he was involved in a fight with another customer at Julioberto’s Mexican Food near 3rd Street and Dunlap around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s believed that Parra escalated the argument he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other before driving from the scene. No other information regarding the shooting has been released by police.
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy who was shot outside a west Phoenix convenience store on Saturday night has died. Phoenix police have since arrested Julian Francisco Soto, 18, who was booked on various charges, including murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road...
PHOENIX — Four women, including two teenagers, were shot Sunday night inside a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived they found four women...
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
AZFamily
Scottsdale police asking for information after Molotov cocktails thrown at 2 cars
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for information after someone threw Molotov cocktails at two cars in Scottsdale in two separate crimes. The first incident happened on Jan. 7 near Via de Ventura and Hayden Road just before 8 p.m. Police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail at a 2018 Lexus RX350.
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Fight between customers leads to deadly shooting at drive-thru in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead outside a north Phoenix fast food restaurant early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue around 4 a.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Monday morning in west Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Officers arrived and...
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirm to Arizona’s Family that at least four people were shot in south Phoenix overnight, including two teenagers. The shooting was reported around midnight early Monday morning near 46th Place and Broadway Road, only a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor and Interstate 10. A 911 caller said they heard multiple shots and people screaming. Officers arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, including two teenage girls. Two women had also been shot, one of whom is pregnant.
AZFamily
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. for a teenager that had arrived with a gunshot wound. Around the same time, other officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were able to link the teen with the shooting. Police say that a group of teenagers was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect fired several times in their direction and hit the teen.
AZFamily
Phoenix PD investigating deadly shooting in north Phoenix
Very difficult, if not impossible, travel continues to be expected at times in northern and eastern Arizona.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
AZFamily
Family taking legal action after loved one killed in fiery crash in Chandler
One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on.
AZFamily
Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
