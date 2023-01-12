PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a north Phoenix fast-food restaurant that happened over the weekend. Authorities announced early Tuesday morning that 39-year Luis Fernando Parra was arrested on accusations of murder after investigators say he was involved in a fight with another customer at Julioberto’s Mexican Food near 3rd Street and Dunlap around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s believed that Parra escalated the argument he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other before driving from the scene. No other information regarding the shooting has been released by police.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO