Man arrested after deadly shooting at north Phoenix fast food drive-thru

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting at a north Phoenix fast-food restaurant that happened over the weekend. Authorities announced early Tuesday morning that 39-year Luis Fernando Parra was arrested on accusations of murder after investigators say he was involved in a fight with another customer at Julioberto’s Mexican Food near 3rd Street and Dunlap around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s believed that Parra escalated the argument he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other before driving from the scene. No other information regarding the shooting has been released by police.
Child hospitalized after shooting in Peoria neighborhood

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a child is in the hospital after a shooting in a Peoria neighborhood on Monday afternoon. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said. Arizona’s Family...
Man accused of shooting at driver on I-17 in Phoenix

An apparent road-rage shooting is under investigation after the Arizona Department of Public Safety says 34-year-old Kyle Hart fired several rounds into a car along Interstate 17 near the Loop 101 on Jan. 15. No one was hurt. Hart was arrested and booked into jail.
Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Teen boy dead, woman hospitalized after crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is dead and another woman is in the hospital after a serious crash Monday morning in west Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Officers arrived and...
Pregnant woman and 2 teen girls among 4 hurt in south Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirm to Arizona’s Family that at least four people were shot in south Phoenix overnight, including two teenagers. The shooting was reported around midnight early Monday morning near 46th Place and Broadway Road, only a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor and Interstate 10. A 911 caller said they heard multiple shots and people screaming. Officers arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds, including two teenage girls. Two women had also been shot, one of whom is pregnant.
Teen in critical condition after shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say officers were called to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. for a teenager that had arrived with a gunshot wound. Around the same time, other officers responded to a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road. Officers were able to link the teen with the shooting. Police say that a group of teenagers was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store when an unknown suspect fired several times in their direction and hit the teen.
Phoenix PD investigating deadly shooting in north Phoenix

Very difficult, if not impossible, travel continues to be expected at times in northern and eastern Arizona. Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe.
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say

PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
