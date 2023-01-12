ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive

Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say

DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
DAVISON, MI
wsgw.com

Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties

While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months

SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Birch Run Woman Injured in UP Snowmobile Crash

Excessive speed is the cause of a snowmobile crash in the U.P.’s Alger County last Friday involving a Birch Run woman. According to police, 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding the machine east on a trail near Shingleton around 9:30 A.M. when she lost control. Police say the sled lost traction on a curve, left the trail and hit several trees, ejecting Batterbee. She received serious injuries and was taken to U.P. Health systems in Marquette.
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
UPMATTERS

Saginaw County woman injured from snowmobile crash in Shingleton

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning. A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.
SHINGLETON, MI
WNEM

Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
SAGINAW, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee

FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
DAVISON, MI
WNEM

Threat prompts police presence Tuesday at Burton school

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students At Bentley High School can expect to see an officer when they arrive for class tomorrow, the result of a social media threat that has since been taken down. Superintendent Kristy Spann notified the community in a letter to parents tonight, saying the threat originated...
BURTON, MI
