Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person of interest identified in fatal Davison Township hit-and-run, police say
DAVISON TWP., MI – Davison Township police have identified a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that is believed to have taken place Friday. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive-The Flint Journal Tuesday, Jan. 17, that authorities have identified a person of interest and have been in contact with him, but the crash remains under investigation.
wsgw.com
Troopers Catch “Super Speeders” In Saginaw, Genesee Counties
While there was no arrest, a driver in Saginaw County is looking at a hefty fine after state police troopers caught him speeding at more than 100 miles an hour. On Monday morning, the driver passed troopers on I-75 in the north bound lanes near Birch Run. Police clocked the driver doing 113 miles per hour in the 70 mile an hour speed limit zone. The driver was ticketed.
Police remove body from Saginaw River after witness sees man jump off bridge
A desperate search of the Saginaw River came to a tragic end on Thursday after a person apparently jumped off a bridge. The man’s body was found in the water at around 3:30 p.m.
Body recovered from Saginaw River identified as man missing for two months
SAGINAW, MI — Police have identified a body recently found in the Saginaw River as that of a local man missing for two months. The body found floating in the river behind the Temple Theatre, 201 N. Washington Ave., on Jan. 6 has been identified via dental records as that of Midonyis D. Cosby, 21, confirmed Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 12.
wsgw.com
Birch Run Woman Injured in UP Snowmobile Crash
Excessive speed is the cause of a snowmobile crash in the U.P.’s Alger County last Friday involving a Birch Run woman. According to police, 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding the machine east on a trail near Shingleton around 9:30 A.M. when she lost control. Police say the sled lost traction on a curve, left the trail and hit several trees, ejecting Batterbee. She received serious injuries and was taken to U.P. Health systems in Marquette.
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
WNEM
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
UPMATTERS
Saginaw County woman injured from snowmobile crash in Shingleton
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning. A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.
2023 Dodge Ram stolen from Detroit Police Department found in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office recovered a twice-stolen pickup truck after a deputy ran the vehicle’s plates and took the driver into custody.
Man arrested for driving drunk with 1-year-old baby in the front seat in Genesee County
A weekend traffic stop in Genesee County led to the arrest of a drunk driver who had a loaded gun in the car – along with his one-year-old child.
WNEM
Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee
FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Dive teams searching for person who reportedly jumped off Zilwaukee Bridge
A desperate search is underway in the Saginaw River after a person apparently jumped off the Zilwaukee Bridge. Police asked for divers from Metro Detroit to assist.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – Police are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Davison Township this week. The investigation shut down Gale Road between Lapeer Road and Chatwell Drive around 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Davison Township Police Chief Jay Rendon told MLive that a...
WNEM
Threat prompts police presence Tuesday at Burton school
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Students At Bentley High School can expect to see an officer when they arrive for class tomorrow, the result of a social media threat that has since been taken down. Superintendent Kristy Spann notified the community in a letter to parents tonight, saying the threat originated...
MLive
58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1